Oyebanji urges greater unity among Ekiti Obas, stakeholders for development

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

Ekiti State Governor, Mr Biodun Oyebanji has called on traditional rulers and other stakeholders in the Ekiti project to devolve ways of ensuring greater unity among one another in the drive to bring the desired development to the state.

Governor Oyebanji, who stated this on Tuesday in Ijero Ekiti during the 70th birthday thanksgiving service of the paramount ruler of Ijero Kingdom, HRM Oba Adebayo Adewole stated that great things could only be achieved in an atmosphere where unity and decorum persist.

While congratulating the traditional ruler on his birthday, the Governor commended the Oba for his service towards the development of his kingdom, a feat which he said had endeared him to his people.

He noted that Ajero’s remarkable contribution to the development of the state especially during the struggle for the creation of the state as well as his leadership role as the first Chairman of Ekiti State Council of Traditional Rulers was remarkable and worthy of commendation.

The Governor described the life of the traditional ruler as exemplary and applauded him for the enviable class and dignity with which he ennobled the throne of the ancient town of Ijero and elevated it to become one of the most respected traditional stools in Yoruba land and Nigeria.

“Kabiyesi, His Royal Majesty, Oba Joseph Adebayo Adewole (OFR), Owa Ajero of Ijero Kingdom, seventy looks good on you because, you don’t look it, congratulations sir. I will just bless God for your life, among the royal fathers, you are referred to as Pope as you are a man loved by God and when you read his history, you will know that God really loves him. I thank you for your service to your kingdom.

“What went through my mind was that day in the palace of Ewi of Ado-Ekiti, that fateful day that determined our future as a people and the issue of state capital cropped up when we were agitating for Ekiti state, I was the Secretary of the committee you were sending me on errands, Ijero was interested, Ado was interested and Ikole was interested, it became so hot that day, and you said we should go out and you resolved it among yourselves.

“Since that day, I have absolute respect for our royal fathers and I pray that that unity you brought to bear on the creation of Ekiti state, on the occasion of your birthday today, I am saying we need a greater dimension of that unity to develop out state.

“What that tells me is that when our royal fathers are united in faith and they are in one accord, no mountain will be too big for them to surmount.” The Governor stated.

In his sermon, the Bishop of Ekiti West, Anglican Communion, Rt. Rev’d Cornelius Adagbada, commended Governor Oyebanji for the way he is steering the administration of the state with the fear of God and utmost love for the people. He called on the people to continue to cooperate and support the government to achieve more.

Stressing the significance of attaining 70 years of age in the Bible, Bishop Adagbada urged the celebrant to continue to use his exalted position to honour God, adding that his remarkable contribution has been of tremendous impact on the church and the Christendom.

He also called for prayers for President Tinubu and his cabinet saying God has given the country another great opportunity to get it right.

Also at the event were former Governor of Ekiti State, Engr. Segun Oni, members of Ekiti State House of Assembly, Local Government Chairmen, Catholic Bishop of Ekiti, Most Rev’d Felix Ajakaiye, Retired Bishop Ipinmoye, Bishop Nathaniel Olorunisola and other traditional rulers who came in their numbers.