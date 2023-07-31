Oyebanji to inaugurate Commissioners, Special Advisers August 8

By Rotimi Ojomoyela, Ado-Ekiti

The governor of Ekiti State, Biodun Oyebanji, will inaugurate newly appointed commissioners and Special Advisers on Tuesday, August 8, 2023.

This was contained in a statement made available to newsmen in Ado-Ekiti, on Monday, by the Special Adviser (Media) to the governor, Yinka Oyebode.

According to him, the new appointees who were successfully screened and confirmed by the state Assembly last month, include 21 commissioners and 14 Special Advisers.

The statement read: “Ekiti State Governor, Mr Biodun Oyebanji has unveiled a list of 21 new commissioners and 14 Special Advisers in a bid to expand and reposition the state executive council for a more effective actualisation of the administration’s development agenda.

“This is sequel to the successful screening and confirmation of the 21 names of commissioners-designate forwarded to the state Assembly last month, as well as the Assembly’s approval for additional 10 Special Advisers for the Governor.

“The State Assembly’s confirmation was communicated to the Governor last Friday in a letter signed by the Speaker, Rt. Hon Adeoye Aribasoye. The Governor had earlier being given an approval for 10 Special Advisers by the previous Assembly in October last year.

“The inauguration of the new commissioners and Special Advisers will hold on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at the Osuntokun Pavilion, Government House Grounds, Ado-Ekiti.

“The appointees are expected to utilise the one week between the date of the announcement and the inauguration date to make necessary arrangements- including disengagement from their previous working places, travels and other plans as they will be resuming work in their respective offices immediately.

“The new Commissioners are: Dr (Mrs) Kofoworola Aderiye (mni), Mr Oyeniyi Adebayo, Mr Seun Fakuade, Chief Folorunso Olabode, Mr Adedayo Gold Adesola, Dr Kareem Makanjuola Akande, Prof. Patrick Tedela, Prof Ojo Bakare, Mr Ajobiewe Kolawole Kehinde, Mr Fasae Kayode Omotayo.

“Others are: Mrs Tayo Adeola, Prof Bolaji Aluko, Mr Ebenezer Boluwade, Otunba Dolamu Adeniyi, Rt. Hon Karounwi Oladapo, Mrs Peju Babafemi, Mr Atibioke Ojo Olaiya, Hon (Mrs) Tosin Aluko, Rt. Hon. Olatunbosun Taiwo, Mr Adebayo Adesola O. and Mr Awe Abimbola Olufemi.

“The Special Advisers are: Hon Tade Aluko, Mr Gboyega Oloniyo, Hon Gbenga Agbeyo, Chief (Mrs) Kemi Olaleye, Hon Abiola Olowokeere, Hon Femi Ajayi, Hon (Mrs) Yemisi Ayokunle, Mrs Oluremi Ajayi Babington, Mrs Adetoun Agboola, Dr Ekundayo John Moyo, Mr Ayeni Odunayo Adeola, Mr Niyi Idowu, Mr Akinyele Olatunji Sunday and Dr Azeez Mayowa Akeem.”