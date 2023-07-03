Oyebanji to inaugurate 11-member Economic Management Team

By Rotimi Ojomoyela,Ado-Ekiti

Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji on Thursday will inaugurate an 11-member Economic Management Team.

In a statement by the Special Adviser (Media) to the Governor, Yinka Oyebode, in Ado-Ekiti on Monday, said members of the Economic Management Team, who will serve on part-time basis, will assist the Governor in the formulation of economic and financial policies as well as promotion of investment in line with the administration’s shared prosperity agenda.

“Members of the Economic Management Team are: Senator Olubunmi Adetunmbi (Chief Economic Adviser/Head of Team), Mr Feyisayo Charles Ogoji, Mr Falil Ayo Abina, Mr Tope Adebayo, Dr Olugbenga Oyewole, Ms Folakemi Fatogbe, Arc Eyitope Ajayi.

“The quartet of Mr Akin Oyebode (Commissioner for Finance and Economic Development); Mr Niyi Adebayo (Special Adviser, Budget, Economic planning and Performance Management); Mrs Tayo Adeola (Special Adviser, Investment, Trade and Industry) and Mr Ebenezer Boluwade (Special Adviser, Agriculture and Food Security) are internal members of the team.

“The Biodun Oyebanji administration is committed to building a very strong economic base for the state and ensuring prosperity for the people. The Governor is attracting very good and experienced hands from various sectors and in different parts of the world, to assist in achieving this laudable goal.

“This is in addition to working with development partners, institutions and private sector players to stimulate economic growth and development in Ekiti State.”