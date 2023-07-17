Oyebanji to Ekiti obas: I need your partnership to tackle insecurity

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

GOVERNOR Biodun Oyebanji of Ekiti State, weekend, restated his commitment to partnering with traditional rulers to tame the insecurity challenges bedevilling the state.

The governor stated that the monarchs are central and pivotal in the peace-building process and maintenance of law and order in their respective domains, urging them to discharge their duties spiritedly to safeguard the lives of the residents.

He said this in Ikoyi Ekiti, Ikole Local Government Area while presenting the staff and instrument of office to Onikoyi, Oba Akinwande Moses Ogundana.

Oyebanji, represented by his Deputy, Mrs Monisade Afuye, appreciated the monarchs for acting like true stabilisers and peacemakers in their towns.

He said: “I want to commend our royal fathers for their exceptional support and contributions toward ensuring security, peace and stability in their domains, and for being there always to resolve knotty issues of varying dimensions for the benefit of your communities.

“As traditional rulers, you sit on a throne of power and enjoy privileges that are peculiar to your office. You are bound to face several challenges and shoulder greater responsibilities, which at times may be very heavy and seem uneasy to bear.”