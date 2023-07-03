Oyebanji appoints Eyitope Ajayi as economic think-tank member

By Kingsley Adegboye

Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji has appointed Mr. Eyitope Ajayi, an architect, as a member of the Economic Management Team.

The team, comprising 11 members, will be unveiled on Thursday in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital, by the governor.

In a statement by the Special Adviser (Media) to the Governor, Yinka Oyebode, in Ado-Ekiti on Monday, said members of the Economic Management Team, who will serve on part-time basis, will assist the governor in the formulation of economic and financial policies as well as promotion of investment in line with the administration’s shared prosperity agenda.

Apart from Ajayi, other members of the team are Senator Olubunmi Adetunmbi (Chief Economic Adviser/Head of Team), Mr Feyisayo Charles Ogoji, Mr Falil Ayo Abina, Mr. Tope Adebayo, Dr Olugbenga Oyewole, Ms Folakemi Fatogbe.

“The quartet of Mr Akin Oyebode (Commissioner for Finance and Economic Development); Mr Niyi Adebayo (Special Adviser, Budget, Economic planning and Performance Management); Mrs Tayo Adeola (Special Adviser, Investment, Trade and Industry) and Mr Ebenezer Boluwade (Special Adviser, Agriculture and Food Security) are internal members of the team.

“The Biodun Oyebanji administration is committed to building a very strong economic base for the state and ensuring prosperity for the people. The Governor is attracting very good and experienced hands from various sectors and in different parts of the world, to assist in achieving this laudable goal.

“This is in addition to working with development partners, institutions and private sector players to stimulate economic growth and development in Ekiti State.”

Confirming his appointment, Ajayi, 35, and the youngest among the team, is the managing partner of Axial Nigeria Limited, whose firm has been focusing on real estate investment management.

Ajayi, who hailed the government over the appointment, pledged to serve the state with dedication, using his expertise to enhance the administration of Oyebanji to open up wealth and prosperity for the people of the state.

In a chat with Vanguard, Ajayi said his desire and goals as the youngest member of the state’s economic management team is to enhance and execute the blue print created to fast track the implementation of the state’s 30 years development plans and the economic agenda of this administration and completely stamp out poverty from Ekiti whilst addressing the yearnings of the people for economic development in the state

He said: “I take this appointment and assignment with all sense of responsibility as I know the zeal and aspirations of the governor is to make life more meaningful to everybody in the state.

“I believe this team is made up of diverse and strong willed members who are more resolute to work towards consolidating the achievements of the past governments and paving way for continued and renewed development with the new government.

“Our team would coordinate government economic programs, serve as the think-tank for government on economic matters, proffer solutions that would tackle unemployment, especially youth unemployment, set the pace for accelerated economic reforms while strengthening existing regulations and improve oversight functions on MDA activities for improved public financial management, focusing on accountability and results.

Ajayi, an expert on the viability of their real estate investment projects and plans has been actively involved with tackling precarious social inequality and global housing deficit problems in developing communities.

He is a member of the Real Estate Council of Ontario Canada, The Royal Architectural Institute of Canada, Architects Registration Council of Nigeria, Nigerian Institute of Architects, and an Ambassador of the Stanford Institute for innovation in developing economies, an initiative working to end the cycle of global poverty.

Ajayi studied architecture at Ryerson University Toronto where he obtained a bachelor’s degree in architecture, the Academy of Art University San Francisco where he obtained a master’s degree in Architecture and an executive MBA at the Lagos business school.

As a real estate investment specialist broker with Ipro realty, Ontario, he works in the burgeoning real estate scene in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) with an unwavering interest in community development through real estate investments and housing affordability.

Ajayi also worked with the renowned Canadian Architect John Van Nostrand of planning Alliance and regional architects now called SVN Architects involved in community development program with OKLNG Nigeria.

Till date he continues to explore community development initiatives especially in tackling the precarious social inequality and housing deficit problems in West Africa.