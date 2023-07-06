Ovia River accident: Rep member raises alarm of looming

By Ozioruva Aliu, BENIN CITY

The member representing Ovia Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon Denis Idahosa has raised an alarm of looming danger at the faulty bridge in Ovia River along the Benin – Ore highway.

The bridge has claimed over 11 lives in the last week as 11 people died on the bridge last week Thursday while the bodies of the occupants of a pick-up truck that plunged into the river on Monday are yet to be recovered.

A statement by Idahosa through his Special Adviser on media, Mr Friday Aghedo and made available to newsmen in Benin on Wednesday regretted that the bad section on the bridge on the highway has led to loss of several lives and properties worth millions of Naira.

Idahosa said that the unwarranted deaths, destruction and hardship commuters suffer on that road prompted him to move a motion of urgent public importance on the floor of the Green Chamber last year.

He said “As you are aware that presently there are failed portions on the road which has become notorious for multiple accidents resulting in severe injuries, loss of lives of innocent hardworking Nigerians and properties running into millions of Naira on a weekly basis.

“Just last week, June 29th, all passengers of an eighteen seater vehicle, including a little baby, died in an accident on Ovia bridge killing all the passengers on board.

“Two days ago on the same bridge, five vehicles, with one plunging into the river, were recorded on the same bridge.

“I am also worried about the untold hardships faced by commuters due to the unending gridlock on the failed portion of the road spanning kilometres.

“I am particularly concerned that the bridge serves as a major route for the transportation of goods and services to various parts of the country, but the failed portions on the bridge have affected the delivery services, thus affecting economic development of the country,” he lamented.

Idahosa said that he was elated that the House of Representatives showed concern over the situation and called on the Federal Road Maintenance Agency (FERMA) to urgently address the situation.

He further said that the House mandated the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) to immediately remove all damaged and accidental vehicles from the bridge and around the failed portion.