Over 200 Chinese manufacturers storm Nigeria for Lagos Expo

The highly anticipated China Commodities Expo (CCE) is set to commence in Lagos, Nigeria for another extraordinary exhibition, showcasing the best of Chinese manufacturers and fostering international trade collaborations.

Organized by Brightway International Exhibition Co. Ltd, Shandong, China with the support of the Ministry of Commerce- China, Government of Shandong Province, the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China in Nigeria, Federal Government of Nigeria and the Lagos State Government, this annual event, according to a statement, has become a vital platform for China-Africa economic and trade cooperation.

“The event is scheduled to hold from Tuesday, November 7 to Friday, November 10, at the prestigious Landmark Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos. CCE brings together over 200 Chinese manufacturers from various provinces and cities, including Shandong, Zhejiang, Fujian, and more. It is the largest gathering of Chinese manufacturers in Lagos, Nigeria and West Africa region,’’ the statement said.

‘’The exhibition features a wide range of products from different sectors, including agriculture equipment, Industrial machinery, building materials, power and renewable energy products, households products, Electrical and electronics, Beauty and fashion, Medical equipment, cutting-edge technologies and more, which attracts a diverse audience from ECOWAS countries.

“The comprehensive range of showcased products offers a unique opportunity for attendees to explore the vast array of Chinese commodities and engage in fruitful business collaborations. To ensure a seamless experience for participants, CCE offers free entry to the exhibition, allowing visitors to access an abundance of business opportunities. In addition, complimentary Wi-Fi services and a well-equipped B2B meeting room are provided to facilitate efficient and productive discussions.

For added convenience, free shuttle buses will be available at selected locations, transporting attendees to and from the venue. CCE also extends its support to importers interested in visiting China for business purposes, by providing comprehensive visa information and assistance.

“China Commodities Exhibition has been held annually since 2007 and is a good platform for China-Africa economic and trade cooperation and exchanges. Its reputation as a premier platform continues to grow with each successful edition.’’

By fostering partnerships and promoting international trade, CCE contributes significantly to the development of the global business landscape”.