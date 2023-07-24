Over 1.5 million tickets sold at 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup

A total of over 1.5 million tickets have been sold at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup, the world football governing body FIFA announced on Monday.

Ticket number 1,500,000 was purchased by Maria Strong, who organised a family outing to the Group G fixture between Italy and Argentina at Auckland’s Eden Park.

The outing which was organised in celebration of her son, who was celebrating his 12th birthday, FIFA said in a statement.

Strong, her husband and three children were invited to meet FIFA president Gianni Infantino, who offered them the opportunity to attend the remaining matches in the tournament at the Auckland venue.

“It was great to meet the family that has bought the 1,500,000th ticket; they are a family from Auckland with three children and they have a passion for the game,’’ said Infantino.

“We purchased the tickets last night and it’s been such a great night, we’re from Botany in Auckland.

“We caught the train in and even though it’s a school night, it’s been amazing and so easy,’’ Strong said.