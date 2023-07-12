Our plans to reduce deficit in the housing sector in Nigeria – Lawal Abidemi

By Rita Okoye

All is set for the ground breaking ceremony of what will be one of the most luxurious estates in Ilorin, Kwara State. The Managing Director of Harmony Gardens, Lawal Abidemi, while speaking with journalists at the site of the ceremony, was excited to take the media personnel on a tour of the massive expanse of land.

He said “Harmony Gardens has been in the works for a few years, we have carefully built a real estate company that will outlive every present member of the organization. It is a vision we have had, to build one of the most exotic and premium estates Ilorin can boast of, while affordability remains the USP. I must however deeply appreciate His Excellency, Mallam Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, CON, the Executive Governor of Kwara State, and also His Royal and a Highness Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, CFR, for their fatherly roles in making this dream a reality.”

“We are particularly happy because the city is waiting earnestly for us to unveil and build the estate. So it is a case of bringing what the people have been yearning to have. The Harmony Gardens is a proposed mixed residential development concept of three hundred and twenty five (325) Homes in a gated community. A beautiful and serene environment sitting on 15 hectares land. The location is also very strategic as it sits on Ajasse-Ipo road beside the Agricultural Institute, Amoyo Ifelodun”.

“We understand the peculiar buying power of the Ilorin residents and we have therefore arranged mortgage financing for off-takers. The houses when completed will be sold to the public, as well as civil servants. This whole package has been put together to reduce the deficit in the housing sector in Nigeria. It is our own little way of adding our voices and adding some value to the development of kwara state and indeed Nigeria.

The Executive Governor and the Emir of Ilorin are Special Guests at the ceremony, and they are expected to attend the event alongside some other dignitaries,” he concluded.