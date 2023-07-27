Otuaro hails Asagba of Asaba on 99th birthday

The immediate past Deputy Governor of Delta State, H.E. Dcn. Kingsley Burutu Otuaro, has sent a congratulatory message to HRM. the Asagba of Asaba, Obi (Prof) Chike Edozien, on his 99th birth anniversary. The congratulatory message was shared on Otuaro’s verified Facebook page, expressing his delight in joining the wonderful people of Delta State in celebrating the esteemed royal leader.

The statement released on the Facebook page reads, “I am delighted to join the wonderful people of Delta State in extending heartfelt congratulations to HRM. the Asagba of Asaba, Obi (Prof) Chike Edozien, on the joyous occasion of his 99th birth anniversary.” This message not only marks the significance of this momentous milestone but also emphasizes the importance of recognizing the Asagba’s exceptional achievements throughout his illustrious life.

Otuaro, in his heartfelt message, expressed profound gratitude for the Asagba’s tireless efforts in creating an enabling environment in Asaba, making it a hub of development today. He acknowledged the Asagba’s astute contributions, which have made a tangible difference in the lives of countless individuals, benefiting both the city and its inhabitants.

“On this auspicious occasion of the Asagba’s 99th birthday, I extend my heartfelt prayers and well-wishes,” Otuaro continued. “I hope that God continues to bless our revered royal father with boundless wisdom, good health, and the strength to continue leading his kingdom with excellence.” Such sentiments demonstrate the genuine admiration and respect that the former Deputy Governor holds for the Asagba.

With the centenary celebration on the horizon, Otuaro called for a united effort in prayers, seeking the Almighty’s guidance and blessings upon HRM. the Asagba of Asaba. He expressed his hope that the Asagba will be bestowed with even more wisdom and divine health as he continues his noble service to mankind.

The heartwarming message from the former Deputy Governor serves as a testament to the enduring bond between the people of Delta State and their revered royal leader. It highlights the shared joy and appreciation for HRM. the Asagba’s 99th birthday, celebrating a life of dedication, leadership, and profound impact on the community.

As Delta State prepares to honor and celebrate the Asagba’s 99th birthday, the sentiment expressed by H.E. Dcn. Kingsley Burutu Otuaro resonates with the people, uniting them in heartfelt well-wishes for their esteemed monarch.