Otti to compensate families of slain policemen, victims of reprisal attack

By Ugochukwu Alaribe, Umuahia

Abia State Governor, Alex Otti has pledged to pay adequate compensation to families of two policemen who were killed by gunmen at Samek area, near the Ariaria International market, Faulks road, Aba.

The gunmen had shot dead the two policemen who were providing security to the Commissioner for Trade, Commerce and Investment, Dr Chimezie Ukaegbu, on Tuesday.

Following the killing of the policemen, soldiers and policemen went on rampage in the area destroying shops and other properties and arresting residents. Since Tuesday, the Ariaria market and adjoining areas have been deserted as traders and motorists fled from police brutality.

In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Ferdinand Ekeoma, the Governor condemned the attack , stressing that the government views the attack on the innocent policemen by yet to be identified gunmen as cruel, unjust and highly provocative.

He also condemned the reprisal attack carried out by some police officers against some innocent citizens and described it as lawless and counterproductive, since such victims have not been proven to be directly or indirectly involved in the attack that led to the death of those two policemen.

Vanguard gathered that the Governor had directed the police to withdraw from the affected areas to pave way for the return of peace.

The Governor also vowed to fish out the killers of the policemen and bring them to justice and assured that those police officers who took laws into their hands brutalizing innocent citizens and destroying people’s properties are also made to face the law.

He said; “The Governor of Abia State, Dr. Alex Otti, commiserates with the families of the innocent police officers killed in Aba on Tuesday 25th July, 2023 while on a legitimate duty with the Commissioner for Commerce, Trade and Investment, Dr. Chimezie Ukaegbu. The government views the attack on the innocent police officers by yet to be identified gunmen as cruel, unjust and highly provocative and should be condemned by all men and women of good conscience.

“In the same vein, the Governor has condemned in strong terms the reprisal attack allegedly carried out by some police officers against some innocent citizens in the city of Aba, describing it as lawless and counterproductive, since such victims have not been proven to be directly or indirectly involved in the attack that led to the death of those two Police Officers.

“The Governor on getting to know about today’s reprisal attacks immediately got the Police authorities to withdraw the Officers from the affected areas which paved the way for the return of peace and normalcy in the area. The government would do everything within its powers to ensure that the killers of the Police Officers and their sponsors are brought to justice and that those Police Officers who took laws into their hands by brutalizing innocent citizens and destroying people’s properties are also made to face the law. He insists that two wrongs can never make a right.

“The Governor has also promised to ensure that adequate compensation is paid to the families of the slain Officers and to innocent citizens who were brutalized and their properties destroyed. Credible intelligence has revealed the possible source of the attack and the security forces have already swung into action to root out all forms of criminality in the state. He called on Abians to go about their legitimate businesses without fear, assuring them that his government would continue to place priority on the welfare and security of all Abians.”