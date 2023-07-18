Otti to build 6-lane road in Abia

…Increases traditional rulers’ stipends to 5%

By Steve Oko

Abia State Government has said it would soon embark on the dualisation of Ossah Road Umuahia from the Enugu/Port Harcourt Express Tower Junction to Michael Okpara Square, right inside the Umuahia City centre.

Commissioner for Information, Prince Okey Kanu who disclosed this during a press conference at the Government House Umuahia after the State Executive Council meeting, said that the project was part of efforts to uplift the status of Umuahia from a glorified village into a befitting state capital.

The Commissioner who was flanked at the briefing by the Commissioner for Health, Dr Mrs Ngozi Okoronkwo; and her Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs counterpart, Uzor Nwachukwu, said other important city roads including Umuahia -Ikot Ekpene Road; and Aba/Owerri Road, would soon get the attention of Government.

He also said that very soon major reconstruction of the dilapidated Port Harcourt Road Aba, and other strategic roads in the commercial city would begin.

Prince Kanu noted that Gov. Alex Otti had already commenced the renovation of nine roads in Aba metropolis to make them motorable pending their full rehabilitation.

The Commissioner who said that the major preoccupation of the Governor was to make city roads motorable as soon as possible, assured that very soon every community in the state would begin to feel the impacts of the new dawn in Abia.

He confirmed that over 2,300 ghost workers had been discovered through the on-going biometric verification of workers in the state, adding that over N220 million has been saved monthly.

He also said that about 7000 workers illegally employed by the outgone administration between January and March 2023 had been removed from the State’s pay roll, adding that about N600 million has been saved so far.

He restated the commitment of the Otti-led Government to improve the welfare of workers and pay their salaries regularly.

The Government Spokesman, however, charged workers to reciprocate Government gestures with rededication to duty, stressing that Government would no longer tolerate nonchalancy.

He warned workers who had converted their offices into business centres to discontinue with such attitude as it would no longer be allowed.

Adding his voice, Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Mr Nwachukwu, said that Gov. Otti had directed the jacking up of monthly stipends of Traditional Rulers in the state from three to constitutional five per cent in keeping with his campaign promises.

He also explained that the delays in the payment of staff of Local Governments as well as primary school and Junior Secondary School teachers were due to the on-going biometric verification exercise.

He said that some Ministries and Agencies also delayed in submitting their pay rolls.

But he assured that the affected workers would be paid “this week” as the bottlenecks had been cleared, adding that in subsequent months payment of salaries would be seamless, and on or before the 28th day of every month as promised by the Governor.

Contributing, Commissioner for Health, Mrs Okoronkwo, said that three General Hospitals from each of the senatorial zones would be rehabilitated and fully equipped before the Governor’s first 100 days in office.

She also said that the free medical scheme which was held last week at Aba General Hospital would be rotated in the remaining two senatorial zones.

The Commissioner who said that the State Government had been harnessing a lot of support for development agencies due to its genuine commitment towards improving the health sector, expressed optimism that very soon the sector would witness tremendous transformation.

She debunked the rumour in some quarters that medical doctors in the state employee had been disengaged, dismissing it as lie from the pit of hell.

The Commissioner said that the State Government had no intentions to sack any medical personnel but to improve their working conditions and motivate them for higher output.