Otti tasks traditional rulers on security, development

Gov. Alex Otti of Abia has called on traditional rulers in the state to support the state government’s efforts in tackling crime and boosting rural development.

Otti made the call on Tuesday while addressing the Principal Officers of Abia Traditional Rulers Council at the Government House, Umuahia,

The governor said that his administration would be “tough on criminals” and was poised to reduce crime and criminality to the barest minimum in various localities.

Otti said that the state government had zero tolerance for insecurity and would not hesitate in taking tough actions against traditional rulers whose domains are used as criminal hideouts.

“Silence in the face of iniquity is also a crime in itself, so when you see something going wrong in your community and you look away, that means you are supporting what is going wrong.

“The new and improved Abia cannot be achieved without major inputs from stakeholders like you our respected royal fathers.

“Development can only take place when and where concerted efforts are made to ensure the security of lives and property.

“Our state must remain crime-free so that our people will go about their businesses with peace of mind, and that is where exactly you come in”, Otti said.

He said that his government would remain open to the informed counsel of the traditional rulers as well as continue to engage them as strategic partners in the development narratives of the state.

In his speech, the Chairman of Abia Traditional Rulers Council, Eze Joseph Nwabeke, thanked God for the victory granted the governor and prayed God to grant him wisdom to govern the state.

Nwabeke assured the governor of the continued support of the traditional rulers in the state towards his developmental agenda.(NAN)