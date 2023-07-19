Otti met monumental rot in Abia – Commissioner

Gov. Otti

By Steve Oko

Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Abia State, Mr Uzor Nwachukwu, has decried the high level of rot, endemic corruption and executive rascality that pervaded the state before Gov. Alex Otti took over power in May 29, describing it as monumental and mind-boggling.

The Commissioner who spoke when he received a delegation of Abia State Elders Consultative Forum in his office, said that but for God’s intervention, Abia would have completely been strangulated by those that held her to the jugular.

He revealed that what they had discovered so far in less than two months of Otti’s administration was enough to make someone lose his sleep.

According to him, only few individuals and their cronies have been milking the state dry while the rest of the people “were dying in the mist of plenty”.

He said that Abia was in a sorry-state and needed urgent surgery to breathe again.

” The truth of the matter is that we are in a terrible and precarious situation that if not for God, our state would have completely gone under.

” We thought it was bad but now that we are on saddle of leadership, we have seen the great rot that is in this state.

” When you see some of the things being uncovered you will wonder if they were perpetrated by Abians or foreigners.

” Just in one month verification on LGAs, we discovered 2,300 ghost workers, and saved over N220 million for Government. Meanwhile, the workers before now were not paid. Only few persons were eating the money.

” There are things if you hear, you will not believe them. For instance, this thing they built over there and called it Government House, nobody can live there. There is no road to even go there because the roads are bad. There is no light there. The plumbing is not done but it was commissioned. This is so pathetic.”

The Commissioner further decried infrastructural dilapidation in the state that was once the envy of others.

” Look at our roads inside Umuahia here. Ikot Ekpene Road to Umudike, is almost impassable! There is no road towards Bende area. You can’t go to Port Harcourt or Owerri or anywhere from Abia and drive on a good road, yet we had a Government.

” Ukwa land that made Abia to be included in oil producing states has no motorable roads now. People pay as high as N4000 to get to Ukwa council headquarters on bike. But that same LGA receives over N100 million every month as allocation from Abuja.”

The Commissioner expressed disappointment that only few individuals gathered every month to share funds meant for the development of the state while the state deteriorated.

” It’s sad to know that what was happening in Abia before now was that they gathered every month to share money. When I took over and was coming to work, they said to me: ‘ Oga, hmm, you are coming to work? People here don’t come to work; you meet them in their hotel room.”

The Commissioner, however, did not spare elders in the state as he blamed them for not speaking out while the state was being ‘raped’.

” But with elders like you, and the state is like this, we are all culpable. I can’t blame them ( the wolves) alone because if the elders were shouting enough, there were things they would not have done.

” When we have children that are not behaving well, yes we say the children are bad but we share in the blame for not training them well as parents. That’s part of the collective shame that we now face in Abia.

” That’s why when salaries are paid, we start clapping hands. States like Ebonyi and Akwa Ibom that were previously behind Abia are now ahead of us and showing us what real development looks like.”

The Commissioner said that but for the emergence of Otti by divine intervention, Abia would have become the laughing stock of all states in the country.

” If God didn’t raise somebody like Dr Alex Otti who has been tenacious in his quest to fix Abia since 2015, that he at some point, almost lost his life, Abia would have been completely buried.

” The voices of many elders were silent probably because they were complicit. Many of them were on life blood tonic. Some were receiving N500,000; some were receiving N1 million; some were receiving N2 million every month. So, they looked away and never cared!

” So, when teachers were saying:’We haven’t been paid, and they ran to a supposed elder, he would tell them:’keep on trying’. He said so probably because he just received a bag of stockfish.”

Speaking earlier, leader of the delegation and the National President of Abia State Elders Consultative Forum, His Eminence, Archbishop Princewill Ariwodor, said they came to seek the approval of the Governor to convene an economic summit “where first class brains will gather and produce a blueprint for the state”.

He said that the outcome of the summit would serve as a development guide and roadmap both for the current and subsequent administrations to save the state from unnecessary policy summersaults by successive Governments.

Professor Ariwodor who emphasized that the elders were apolitical, pledged their support for the Otti-led administration which, he said he believed, had come to rebuild Abia.

He restated their readiness to support and volunteer useful advice to the Governor if he would be willing to recognize the value of elders.