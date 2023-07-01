Osun: Two bodies recovered after car plunges into river

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Two bodies were on Saturday recovered during a search and rescue from a vehicle that plunged into a river in Ifetedo, Ife-North local government area of Osun State.

Spokesperson of the State Sector Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps, Agnes Ogungbemi in a statement on Saturday stated that a Venza car plunged into Etioni river along Ife-Ondo road on Wednesday evening.

She added that the vehicle with registration number BWR 909 SD had two occupants as at the time of the accident on Wednesday evening.

According to her, the fatal crash was due to excessive speed resulting to the driver losing control of the vehicle.

“Local divers were invited to search for the vehicle after which a towing truck was used to recover it from the river and the two occupants.

“The relatives were at the scene at the time and the bodies buried beside the river in line with the community tradition and the recovered vehicle handed over to the police.

“The Osun Sector Commander of FRSC, CC Henry Benamaisia warns that motorists should desist from overpeeding that could lead to lost of lives and properties, adding that road users must be safety conscious at all times and drive defensively”, she said.