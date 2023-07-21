‘Osun is our common patrimony’ — APC tackles Adeleke over nephew’s appointment

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

The All Progressives Congress, APC, in Osun state has reminded Governor Ademola Adeleke that the state belongs to the people, not a family dynasty to be run as private property.

This followed the governor’s appointment of his nephew as Chairman of Local Government Service Commission, saying it is an insult to the sensibility of the Peoples Democratic Party and the state.

In a statement issued on behalf of the Chairman, Tajudeen Lawal by the party’s Media Director, Kola Olabisi on Friday, Lawal described the release of names of boards chairmen without members panicking measure to clear the mess created by the list of his commissioners where the Adeleke dynasty cornered all the juicy ministries.

He charged governor and his handlers to explain what qualifies his nephew (the late Governor Isiaka Adeleke’s son) who only graduated from the Adeleke University in 2021 to be so appointed the chairman of a crucial arm of the government like the local government service commission if not another clear case of nepotism and favouritism.

Lawal added that that the list of the Adeleke board chairmen was a pointer to the fact that he pushed out the remnants of the leaders of the Pathfinder faction of the party to political Siberian for an ulterior motive.

The statement reads partly; “We are talking about a boy who has never worked before who goes about in dreadlock is the person that Adeleke in his estimation should be appointed to direct the affairs of our Osun State local government service commission.

“This was the commission that had been manned by some eminent sons of the state like Major Omotara (rtd); Elder Peter Power and Elder Adedeji in the recent past.

“Though it is the prerogative of the governor to so appoint whoever he thinks appropriate to work with him to realise his mission but at the same time, we won’t lose the sight of the fact that the state is a common patrimony of all the citizens of the state wherever they are domiciled and that they are qualified to point out any anomaly in the running of the state for the sake of posterity.

“It would be on record that we never had it so bad in this state but our saving grace is the fact that whatever may be happening in the state now is a mere passing phase which must come to an end one day.