Osun APC leaders want former Senate spokesperson to replace Omisore

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Leaders of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Osun state have been making effort to retain the post of the National Secretary of the party in the state.

To this end, the party led by Chief Bisi Akande and the immediate past governor, Gboyega Oyetola have been pushing for the immediate past spokesperson of the Senate, Dr Ajibola Basiru to replace Iyiola Omisore, who resigned recently.

It was gathered that Oyetola made concerted last minute efforts to safe Omisore but it was futile, hence, the move to quickly retain the post in the state.

Oyetola was said to have meet Akande to sound him out over the move to retain the office as Oyo state Chapter of the party is also making move to get the office too.

The duo, according to findings, rally party leaders in the state on the need to be on the same page on the issue to keep the office in the state.

The alternative plan, a source close to the former governor told Vanguard that former aide of President Muhammadu Buhari, Senator Babajide Omoworare is being prepared as a back up to Ajibola.

“The Omoworare factor is in the case a religion card is played, Omoworare would emerge as an alternative to Ajibola. Osun is keen in keeping the Secretariaship of the party.

“In Oyo, the party doesn’t have a rallying point which put it at a disadvantage, but here in Osun, everyone is on the same page to ensure that Osun retain Omisore’s position”, the source added.