Osoba at 84, an epitome of honesty, dedication, service — Sanwo-Olu

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has described the former Governor of Ogun State and All Progressives Congress, APC, chieftain, Aremo Olusegun Osoba, on the occasion of his 84th birthday as an epitome of honesty, dedication and service.

Sanwo-Olu, stated this in a congratulatory message on Saturday, issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Gboyega Akosile,.

He also described Osoba as a versatile journalist, media guru, democrat, and respected political icon, who has made a great impact on the lives of many Nigerians.

Sanwo-Olu said Aremo Osoba has used his youth and adult life to contribute positively to the media industry, politics and governance, especially in Ogun State, where he served as governor during the aborted Third Republic and the current Fourth Republic.

Sanwo-Olu, also commended Osoba for his commitment to public service.

He said, “Aremo Olusegun Osoba is a true democrat and member of the progressive camp, who has been playing active roles in party politics and governance in Nigeria. He is an advocate of good governance, restructuring and true federalism in Nigeria.

“He played a crucial role during the June 12, 1993, presidential election annulment struggle by aligning with progressives and pro-democracy activists, under the platform of the National Democratic Coalition (NADECO) to fight the military junta for the enthronement of democracy and return of Nigeria to civilian government on May 29, 1999.

“Osoba, a renowned journalist turned politician, is one of the performing governors who delivered dividends of democracy to the populace during the days of Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the aborted Third Republic as Governor of Ogun state.”

He also steered the ship of the state in the right path as the first Ogun State Governor in the current Fourth Republic on the platform of an Alliance for Democracy (AD).

“He used the power of the press to influence positive changes in the country’s social and political landscape as a reporter, editor and managing director in different media organisations.

“On behalf of my family, the government and the people of Lagos State, I congratulate Aremo Olusegun Osoba on his 84th birthday. I pray that he will celebrate more years in good health.”