Osinbajo bags new international appointment

Former Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo has bagged an appointment as Global Advisor to Global Energy Alliance for People and Planet (GEAPP).

GEAPP is an alliance of philanthropy, local entrepreneurs, governments, and technology, policy, and financing partners.

Announcing his new appointment in a series of tweets, the former VP pledged to unlock capital flows into the clean energy sector while boosting Africa’s share in the global carbon market.

“GEAPP in such a short period have demonstrated a commitment to support developing countries’ shift to a clean energy using models that ensure universal energy access as well as drive economic growth, generate jobs and sustainable livelihoods and meet urgent climate goals.”