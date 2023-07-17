Transfer: Osimhen’s agent reacts to contract renewal rumours

By Adegboyega Adeleye

Roberto Calenda, the agent of Napoli star forward, Victor Osimhen has debunked reports that claimed the striker has refused a new contract offer at Naples.

The 24-year old has two years remaining on his contract at Napoli.

The Italian side are keen to convince him to extend his stay admist interest of a few European top clubs.

Roberto Calenda debunked the report by Naples based newspaper Il Mattino, He wrote on his Twitter page: “I read in Il Mattino that ‘Calenda has no intention of renewing in the summer and that he wants to explore all avenues in the market first. Fake news.”

Leggo sul Mattino che “Calenda non ha alcuna intenzione di rinnovare in estate e che prima vuole sondare tutte le strade del mercato”. Fake news. — Roberto Calenda (@RobertoCalenda) July 17, 2023

In recent months, Osimhen has been linked to top European clubs such as Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich but the Nigerian is seemingly happy to commit his future to Napoli and sign a contract extension.

He scored 25 goals and added 4 assists in 32 league appearances to emerge as the highest goal scorer and lead Partenopei to their first Serie A title in 33 years.

Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis has insisted that he is not interested in selling the 24-year-old this summer. He suggested that it would take upwards of €150m to sign the striker who is the club’s most valuable player.