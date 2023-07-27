Oshoala sets Women’s World Cup record with goal against Australia

Oshoala

By Emmanuel Okogba

Asisat Oshoala’s goal against Australia on Thursday in the FIFA Women’s World Cup made her become the first African player to score at three seperate editions of the competition.

Oshoala scored in the 72nd minute to take Nigeria’s tally to three on the night and ensure a famous victory for the Super Falcons.

The forward was a doubt for the tie and started from the substitute bench before coming in for Uchenna Kanu in the 64th minute.

Oshoala capitalized on a defensive error to covert from a tight angle in what bore a similarity with her goal in 2019.

She scored in her debut World Cup in 2015 against Sweden; in 2019 against South Korea; and now in 2023 against Australia.

The 3-2 victory over Australia puts Nigeria at the top of Group B with 4 points, needing just one point from the last group game against the Republic of Ireland to make it to the second round.