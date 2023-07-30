Osborn Road Property: FG files motion for stay of execution

…Insists on reclaiming multi-billion Naira property, others

…To open National Assets Registry

By Emma Uja

The Federal Government has applied for a stay of execution of the order of a Federal High Court in Lagos, which directed its agents to vacate a property situated at No. 2A Osborn Road Ikoyi, in Lagos.

The property, which is currently a subject of litigation before the high court, was leased to Associated Property Development Company Limited by FG, in 1983.

The court had in a ruling that was delivered by Justice Daniel Osagor, ordered agencies of the government that are within the premises, to within seven days, vacate the choice property.

The order followed an application the company brought against FG.

However, dissatisfied with the decision of the high court, FG, through its lawyers led by A.U Mustapha & C, on Friday July 28, 2023, did not only filed a Motion on Notice to stay the execution of the order, but has also taken the matter before the Court of Appeal.

FG said it was determined to reclaim the multi-billion Naira property on 2A, Osborn Road Ikoyi and other such assets spread across the country and beyond.

A presidency source told vanguard that in its determination to shore up federal revenue, all government properties must be fully accounted for and put to the best use in the interest of the nation’s economy.

The source disclosed that the federal government was taking steps to use the proposed National Assets Register, described as a game-changer in revenue generation, to bring all its landed properties and other assets to view.

He stated that there were many federal government assets that had been taken over by private individuals and organisations who were benefiting from such assets at the detriment of the national economy.

The property on 2A Osborn Road Ikoyi sits on a parcel of land measuring about 9, 191. 167 square meters.

It was originally allocated to the defunct Department of Post and Telecommunication by the Colonial government in 1954. Nigerian Telecommunications Limited NITEL, later assumed its ownership, when it was created.

It was leased out to Associated Property Development Company Limited in 1983 under the administration of Late President Shehu Shagari, with Chief Audu Ogbe as Minister of Communications.

The agreement which was sighted by Vanguard indicated that the document which was signed on September 29, 1983, was for a lease of the land for 25 years.

APDCL, according to the terms of the agreement, was to develop a housing complex on the land on a Build, Operate and Transfer (BOT) basis, with the expectation that it would have recouped its investment on the property and made profit in 25 years.

Based on the terms of the agreement between the federal government and APDCL, the property should have reverted to the federal government in September 2008.

However, that did not happen, as the lessee was said to have claimed it secured an extension of the lease for another 25-year period and obtained a Certificate of Occupancy on the property from the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing.

The Oluwole Rotimi Commission of Inquiry into federal government landed property (which investigated hundreds of landed properties of the federal government across the nation”, in its report which was seen by vanguard indicated underhand dealings on the land.

It said, “The commission notes the alienation of NITEL’s land at Ikoyi, Lagos. There was no formal reaction of the Ministry of Communications on the matter until the commission wound up its public sittings.

“The commission took a serious view of the deliberate effort made by the Ministry of Communications to conceal information about the property (No 2A Osborn Road, Ikoyi). It contends that the attitude confirms the commission’s fears that the whole transaction smacks of corruption.

“The commission found it strange that the lease agreement entered into in 1983 in respect of the property is still subsisting despite disapproval by the council of Ministers.

“It observes that there is no evidence of a new lease agreement. The commission found it strange that the lease agreement entered into in 1983 in respect of the property is still subsisting despite disapproval by the council of Ministers. It rather curious that the maximum term of 18 years imposed by the Council of Ministers was not only exceeded first by the Ministry of Communications which increased it to 25 years but more ridiculously by the FMW&H which brought it up to 50 years.”

The commission therefore, recommended that the FMW&H should withdraw all allocations made on the land in question and issue appropriate title documents to NITEL to enable it repossess its land.

It was also recommended that NITEL should enter into direct negotiations with the occupants of the occupants of the land on its own terms; all monies paid to FMW&H in lieu of the 15 flats from the developers should be refunded; and that all government officials involved in the non-implementation of the Federal Executive Council decisions on the transaction be identified and appropriately disciplined.

On the strength of the White paper of the Commission, the then Minister of State, FMW&H, Garba Madaki Ali, revoked the C of O earlier issued to APDCL and directed the Managing Director of NITEL, in a letter dated January 14, 2002 to enter into direct negotiations with the occupants of its land on terms acceptable to it and thereafter, apply to the ministry for issuance of title document in respect of the affected land.

Strangely, Documents sighted by Vanguard indicated that APDCL had obtained a C of O number 90/90/37 on the property in question in 1997 for a term of 50 years, which changed its status.

The property developer made efforts to retain the C-of-O but failed as then Minister Ali, in a June 4, 2002 letter told the company that the decision to revoke the C-of-O which he had no power to change.

The FMW&H in a newspaper advertisement on May 10, 2023 claimed that despite the revocation, APDCL went ahead and procured a Deed of Mortgage over the property in its name with a third party.