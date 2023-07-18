Oron elders to Tinubu: Re-award fifth portion of East-West road

President Tinubu

…Appeals to gov Eno on Nsit Atai-Okobo-Oron Road

By Chioma Onuegbu Uyo

ONE of the foremost socio- political organization in Oro nation, Akwa Ibom State, ‘Oron Elders Forum’ has appealed to President Ahmed Bola Tinubu to re-award the fifth portion of the East-West road.

According to a statement yesterday in Uyo, the forum which made the appeal during its enlarged meeting last weekend, reiterated its concern that work has not commenced on the fifth portion of the East-West road since 2014 when former President Goodluck Jonathan awarded the road to a Chinese firm, China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC).

In the statement which was by its Chairman, Dr Esio Oquong Udoh and Secretary, Barr Okon Osung, and made available to newsmen in Uyo, the elders, said they are however hopeful that the President Tinubu led federal government will intervene on the road considering its economic importance.

The statement reads in part: “A foremost socio political organization in Oro nation ‘Oron Elders Forum’ congratulates President Ahmed Bola Tinubu on his inauguration as the President of Nigeria. And we are optimistic that he will consolidate his proven track records.

“The Forum therefore appeal to the President Tinubu led-federal government to reaward the fifth portion of the East-West road considering the benefits of the road to the economies of the states and communities which it traverses.

“We also appeal to the federal government to ensure the completion of the 23.4km Road which was awarded since 2014 by former president Goodluck Jonathan to a Chinese company, CCECC.

“We equally call upon president Tinubu to support Akwa Ibom state government in the construction of the Ibom deep seaport just by releasing the needed funding towards the actualisation of the project.

The elders forum also appealed to governor Umo Eno to intervene on the Nsit Atai-Okobo-Oron road, decrying the bad state of the road which links Uyo the state capital to the Airport.

“The forum wish to use this opportunity draw the attention of our state governor pastor Umo Eno to the deplorable condition of Nsit Atai-Okobo-Oron Road. The road has brought untold hardship to the affected communities.

“We in Oron now use Eket route to access Uyo the state capital. We therefore beg our listening governor to as a matter of urgency award the road, this time to a reputable contractor who will give us similar road like that of Eket-Etinan Road, Uyo Etinan Road, or Ikot Ekpene-Uyo road”, the forum appealed.