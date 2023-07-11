Orisun Igbomina in Kwara petitions IGP over continuous harassment of Arandun Community by policemen

By Demola Akinyemi,Ilorin.

The President of Orisun Igbomina in Kwara State, Chief Gbenga Awoyale has petitioned the Acting Inspector General of Police, Mr Kayode Egbetokun over the alleged continue harassment of residents of Arandun in Irepodun local government area of the state by men of the Nigerian Police Mobile Force (PMF), attached to one Alhaji Ibrahim Gbenga Ajide Ibuoye.

He, therefore, called for the investigation of the concerned officers and their immediate withdrawal.

According to a statement made available to Vanguard in ilorin on Monday, Awoyale said that the harassment of residents in the community has been going on unabated despite order of withdrawal of MPF from VIP escorts, by the Acting Inspector General of Police.

He recalled in the statement that on 25th June,2023 during a conference with the Police Tactical Commanders, the Acting Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Olukayode Egbetokun said that the force would re-evaluate the responsibilities of the PMF to ensure their effective utilisation.

“Specifically, we shall affect the withdrawal of PMF personnel from VIP escort and guard duties.

“While the protection of dignitaries remains paramount, it is imperative that we realign our priorities to address the escalating security challenges faced by the nation as a whole.”he quoted the Acting IG to have said.

Chief Gbenga Awoyale particularly recalled in the statement that

the community recently petitioned the IG,” over intimidation of members of Arandun community by police escorts attached to Ibuoye, who are usually found in the habit of shooting sporadically within the township of the community which scares people and create unnecessary tension.”

The petition further alleged that,” Ibuoye used personnel of the Nigeria Police Force to desecrate the sacredness of the community by invading a spiritual forest with Police and attempting to usurp the authority of the King, Alaran of Arandun, Oba Ibikunle Olapade Adekanye.”

According to the President of Orisun Igbomina, Chief Gbenga Awoyale, “We are surprised to note that despite withdrawal of Mobile Police Force personnel from VIPs, those attached to Alh. Ibrahim Gbenga Ajide Ibuoye still persists in their attitude of creating tension in Arandun community with unwarranted sporadic shooting which creates tension in the community.

“Although they stopped wearing police uniforms, they now wear mufti but we recognize faces that have conspired with Alh. Ibuoye to terrorize our community and intimidate her people for so long a time.

“We therefore call on the Inspector General of Police and Kwara state Police Commissioner in particular, to ensure no one attempts to act above the Nigerian authorities. We urge them to investigate this and withdraw the defiant officers immediately”, he added.