Organisers honoured personalities ahead of NIPFFA 2023

By Benjamin Njoku

Organizers of Nollywood Iconic Personalities and Film Festival Award,NIPFFA, have honoured some distinguished Nigerians with Nollywood Personalities Excellent awards ahead of this year’s edition billed to hold from Thursday September 7 through Monday, September 11 in Abuja.

Among those honoured were Mrs Linda Ego Egbuonu, a Deputy Director in the Industrial Training Fund, Mr Haggai Gutap, the Director General, Plateau State Microfiance , Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency and Rotarian Lucky Momoh, Managing Director, Founder International Academy.

While Rotarian Lucky Momoh is one of this year’s personalities awardees, others were recipients of the previous year’s edition, which they officially presented to them during the week.

Presenting the awards to the recipients, NIPFFA founder , Mr. Valentine Nwauzo said the awards were given to them in recognition of their immense support towards the growth of the Nigerian movie industry.

In her acceptance speech, Mrs Egbuonu expressed appreciation to the leadership of Nollywood for finding her worthy of being honoured with a personality award.

Dedicating the award to ITF, where she was provided the platform to impact on lives positively, Mrs Egbuonu also commended the industry operators for their efforts in building the capacity of Nigerian youth in film production and other associated skills.

NIPFFA is a yearly film festival award Which celebrates the creativity of the people as well honor and promote excellence in the Nigerian entertainment industry and Africans in Diaspora.