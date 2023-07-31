OpSH hands over diverse recovered weapons, others to Arms Control Centre

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Operation Safe Haven, OpSH keeping the peace in Plateau State has recovered diverse small arms and light weapons from some criminally minded persons and urged citizens to support the federal government in the efforts to eradicate illicit arms in circulation in society.

The General Officer Commanding 3 Division, Rukuba, near Jos, who doubles as the Commander of Operation Safe Haven, Major-Gen. AE Abubakar however handed over the recovered items to the North Central Coordinator, National Centre for the Control of Small Arms and Light Weapons, NCCSALW, Major-Gen. Hamza Bature, Rtd.

Speaking during the brief ceremony on Monday morning at the OpSH headquarters in Jos, the GOC/Commander disclosed that the weapons were recovered during operations conducted by the security agencies of Operation SAFE HAVEN.

His words, “Operation SAFE HAVEN comprises all the security agencies cutting across the military, Nigeria Police, Correctional Service, Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps, Department of State Services as well as the Nigerian Immigration Service and personnel of the Defence Intelligence Agency. As security agencies, we have sworn to defend the country and protect the lives and property of the citizens devoid of any sentiment.

“I have always reiterated my stand to always be fair, just and treat all equally. The general public is therefore called upon to support Operation SAFE HAVEN, especially in the ongoing Operation HAKORIN DAMISA IV. The Federal Government of Nigeria in its determination to stop the senseless bloodletting and insecurity occasioned by the proliferation of Small Arms and Light Weapons in circulation within our communities came up with a strategy of mopping up all illicit weapons.

“It was in this regard that the Federal Government approved the establishment of the National Centre for the Control of Small Arms & Light Weapons on May 3, 2021, to institutionalize Small Arms and Light Weapons control at all levels of the polity and to mainstream illicit Small Arms and Light Weapons eradication efforts. I therefore urge all members of the public to support the Federal Government in its efforts to eradicate illicit arms in circulation and by extension, promote an illicit arms-free society.”

He added that “Operation SAFE HAVEN has recorded tremendous successes in stemming the tide of criminal attacks on communities and individuals. Both kinetic and non-kinetic approaches have been employed at community, local government as well as State levels to ensure the mandate of the operation is achieved. The combined effect of our efforts has led to the neutralization of several bandits, the arrest of suspects, the recovery of weapons as well as the capture of gunrunners and the prosecution of some of those culpable in fanning the embers of crisis in our area of operation.

“Our troops have also remained resolute in checkmating all forms of crime and violence. Troops have equally maintained an offensive posture, conducting several kinetic operations and striving into the hinterland to protect isolated communities in the conduct of ongoing operations. These have led to the huge recovery of illegal weapons, drugs, motorcycles, vehicles as well as the rescue of kidnapped victims.

“The Operational success recorded by troops of Operation SAFE HAVEN led to the recovery of 130 X small Arms and light weapons from criminal elements. Out of this number, when have 29 Dane guns and 53 fabricated revolver rifles. The automatic weapons include 14 x AK-47 rifles, 1 x G3 rifle, 8 x locally fabricated AK-47 rifles, 1 x English pistol, 21 x locally fabricated pistols, 9 x Harris Burg pistols and 2 x locally fabricated SMG.

“Also 28 x AK-47 magazines, 3 x locally fabricated magazines, one RPG7 Tube, 1,522 rounds of ammunition, 500 rounds of 9mm ammunition, 3 x cartridge ammunition and 4 x RPG7 rockets with chargers. These weapons and ammunitions are ready and would be handed over to the National Centre for the Control of Small Arms and Light Weapons today.”

He commended law-abiding citizens especially “those who have been helpful to Operation SAFE HAVEN in providing actionable information leading to the success of our operation so far,” and stressed, “We would sustain the tempo to decisively curtail the activities of criminal elements in our Joint Area of Operation. We would remain professional, decisive and responsive in the discharge of our constitutional mandate.”

Meanwhile, Bature, the North Central Coordinator commended Operation Safe Haven for a job well done, solicited continued collaboration by all relevant stakeholders to mop up illicit arms and ammunition, share intelligence and stressed it is better to have the arms and ammunition in the hands of arms bearing agencies.