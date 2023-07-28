Opeyemi Bamidele @60: We thank God that you survived  2018 bullets, Akpabio 

Opeyemi Bamidele

…As he celebrates the Senate Leader

By Henry Umoru

SIX years after the Senate Majority Leader, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, APC, Ekiti Central was shot in his state Capital, the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio in a flashback said there was need to praise and thank God when one remembers with trepidation his near tragic experience of June 2018.

The President of the Senate reflected on this today, Friday while felicitating with Senator Bamidele on the occasion of his 60th birthday, saying that the Senate leader was hit by bullets on a campaign rostrum in Ekiti in 2018, but he has to thank God for His mercies for his survival.

Akpabio said, “As we rejoice with Senator Bamidele on this occasion, we remember with trepidation his near tragic experience of June 2018 when he was hit by bullets on a campaign rostrum in Ekiti, but we thank the Almighty God for His mercies and loving kindness which ensured his survival.”

Recall that Opeyemi Bamidele who served as the Director General in the campaign Council of the former Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi was shot on June 1, 2018, during a rally organized in honour of Fayemi as the Governor elect, after returning to Ekiti sequel to his resignation as the Minister of Mines and Steel Development.

He was shot alongside six other party members, who were treated at the Ekiti State University Teaching Hospital (EKSUTH).

On the incident while speaking with his supporters then when he returned to Ekiti after spending 96 days seeking medical treatment in London, Bamidele who danced and rendered several glorious songs to acknowledge God for his mysterious survival, had said: “Even the London Doctors told me clearly that I got my healing through miracle.“I want to say that it wasn’t money that saved me, but I received the grace of God. Many of the Doctors that treated me in London who were not Godly became born again because of me, while those who believed in God became more dedicated.

I was shot in the stomach and thigh, in spite of these, I escaped and I didn’t die. This was because of the prayers of my people here in Ekiti and all over Nigeria.“It was a miracle that I survived; it was God that did it. I thought I would spend more than a year in the London hospital, but I only spent less than 50 days after which I got miraculous healing.”

A statement from Akpabio’s Media Unit read, “The President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio has sent his felicitations to the Leader of the Senate, Michael Opeyemi Bamidele, on the occasion of his 60th birthday.

Akpabio, in a statement by his media office, describes Senator Bamidele as a “civil rights activist from his youth, brilliant lawyer, principled politician and a true disciple of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.”

“I join his family, friends and political associates to celebrate this very distinguished parliamentarian, as he reaches this milestone.

“His vast experience garnered through years of legislative activism in the National Assembly since 2011 are assets which shall definitely assist him to succeed in his new assignment as Leader of the 10th Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

The Senate President wishes Senator Bamidele, many more years of service to humanity and good health of body and mind.