Operation rainbow denies allegation of aiding killing of herders in Plateau

A security outfit in Plateau code-named ”Operation Rainbow”, has denied the allegation against it by the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association (MACBAN) of aiding the killings of its members and other herders in the state.

Mr Panan Gongden, the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the security outfit, denied the allegation in a statement on Monday in Jos.

MACBAN had in a viral audio and video accused the security outfit of aiding the attacks and killings of herders in the state.

Operation rainbow is saddled with the responsibility of maintaining peace in the hinterlands.

Gongden maintained that the operation is a reputable security outfit with clear mandate of protecting lives and property of all Plateau residents, irrespective of race, tribe or religion

”MACBAN in a viral video and audio is alleging that operation rainbow is aiding attacks on some herders in Plateau

”Operation rainbow, a reputable security outfit wish to put the record straight that the information is not only false but malicious and aimed at bringing it to disrepute.

”It also aimed at distracting our hardworking personnel from discharging their professional duties they have over time been commended for.

”Our personnel have never been accused of being bias in any operation; we still retain our position of being the most proactive and trusted outfit on the Plateau,”he said

The PRO, who called on citizens of the state to disregard the allegation, adding that the move is evil and aimed at truncating the fragile peace in the state.

Gongden threatened that the operation would take legal action against any individual or group who falsely accused it in any way.

”It is on record that the attacks that started in since April on over 56 communities in Mangu local government area, with over 280 persons killed, security agencies were deployed to remedy situation.

”Deployment to affected areas were done by the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in Mangu.

”There was never a time that personnel of operation rainbow were separately deployed without other security agencies.

”We are calling on the public to disregard in its totality the content of the viral video and audio,”he called.

The PRO reiterated its committment toward the safety of lives and property of every law abiding citizen in the state, adding that its operatives would continue to conduct themselves in a professional manner at all times.

He, however, called on residents of the state to report suspicious movement in their vicinities to security agencies for prompt action.

He also advised residents to support and cooperate with security agencies in their bid toward mitigating the current security challenges in the state.