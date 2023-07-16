Ooni of Ife’s vibrant Queen, Olori Temitope Enitan-Ogunwusi to visit Innoson Motors

Her Regal Majesty, Olori Temitope Enitan-Ogunwusi, wife of the Ooni of Ife is set to visit Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing Ltd, the makers of Innoson Motors.

This is in continuation of the Royal tour of one of the foremost African queens to select Corporate Organizations in Nigeria which started off in March 2023 with her visit to Palton Morgan. This tour has become necessary as Her Regal Majesty is convinced that it will take a critical and deliberate intervention of the Private Sector to ameliorate the biting economic situation in the country.

The choice of Innoson Motors is against the backdrop of the unique and strategic position and impact of the company in the Nigerian auto mobile space and economy as well as the need to advocate alternative source of energy to power our automobiles which has become critical in the wake of the fuel subsidy removal and consequential reality of the hike in PMS pump price across the nation.

During her visit, the wife of the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi who is a foremost Nigerian traditional ruler from Southwest Nigeria and Co-Chairman of National Council of Traditional Rulers of Nigeria (NCTRN) will among other things, touch on the urgent need to embrace locally manufactured products like Innoson Motors. She hopes to use her extensive influence within and outside Nigeria to re-fuel the need for Nigerians to embrace made in Nigeria products.

Further more, her visit will also avail her the opportunity to speak on the need for the nation to focus on youth development as a catalyst for national growth and cohesion.

Being the Deputy Convener of Hopesalive Initiative for Africa, a not-for-profit organization, it is a no brainer that Queen Temitope will also be advocating for wholistic intervention for the less privileged in our society.