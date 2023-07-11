Onwordi lauds Legislators over vote of confidence on Aniocha South Chairman

Delta politician and businessman Hon James Onwordi Popularly known as Ibori Ubulu has commended the Councillors representing various communities and Wards in Aniocha South Local Government Area for passing vote of confidence on the Chairman of the council, Hon. Pastor Jude Chukwunwike.

Onwordi in a congratulatory message to the chairman said the Legislators made the right decision considering the positive impacts of the chairman in the local government.

According to Onwordi, since Chukwunwike assumed office as Chairman of the council , he has performed beyond expectations.



“The vote of confidence passed on the Chairman of Aniocha South council, Hon. Pastor Jude Chukwunwike gladdened my heart.



“When a politician is doing according to his campaign promises, he should be commended and supported.



“Chukwunwike has made us proud as a people and we are not regretting voting for him as our chairman.

He is the only chairman in Delta State that has rehabilitated roads and not with rented equipments but equipments purchased by the council .

“As a chairman, he has empowered numerous youths across the local government in becoming entrepreneurs .



“He has assisted our mothers , fathers and has strengthened their businesses .



“As a chairman , we are proud of him for the achievements recorded thus far.” he said .