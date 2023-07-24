Onwordi hails Oborevwori over Onoriode, Onyemechi appointments as DOP, Commissioner

Delta politician and businessman Hon James Onwordi Popularly known as Ibori Ubulu has commended State Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori the governor of Delta State over the appointment of Hon Sunday Onoriode as Director of Protocol Government House and Hon Joan Onyemechi Ada Anioma as Commissioner.

Onwordi in a congratulatory message thanked the governor of Delta State Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori for appointing Onoriode and Onyemechi.

He noted that the governor made the right decision of appointing them into his administration stating that both Onoriede and Onyemechi have the needed experiences in achieving Oborevwori’s campaign promises.

“ I have known Sunday Onoriode and Joan Onyemechi for years and I can boldly say they have been tested and trusted.

“Oborevwori administration needs the likes of Onoriede and Onyemechi in achieving the campaign promises of Oborevwori .

“The appointment of Onoriode as Director of Protocol and Onyemechi Ada Anioma as Commissioner are appointments that will add value to the Oborevwori administration.” he said while applauding the Delta State governor for appointing young Deltans into his administration.