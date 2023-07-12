Onubogu assumes duty as 21st Commandant of Peacekeeping Centre

Brig.-Gen. Obinna Onubogu, on Wednesday assumed duty as the 21st Commandant of Martin Luther Agwai International Leadership and Peacekeeping Centre (MLAILPKC) Jaji, Kaduna State.

Onubogu took over from Maj.-Gen. Emmanuel Undaindeye who was appointed by President Bola Tinubu as Chief of Defence intelligence.



In his address before the handover, Undaindeye thanked officers and soldiers of the centre for their support during his tenure as commandant.



He told the new commandant to ensure the enhancement of Peace Support Operations Training, in line with the deliberate efforts made to drive the centre to attain international standard.



Undaindeye pledged to remain a strong advocate of the peacekeeping training centre to enhance its development.

He thanked the President Tinubu for finding him worthy to be the Chief of Defence intelligence.

In his remarks, the new commandant commended his predecessor for the laudable achievements made during his tenure.



Onubogo pledged to build on the successes to drive the centre in its rightful position of international centre of excellence.



He prayed for the success of his predecessor in his new role as even as Chief of Defence Intelligence.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that after the symbolic signing of handing and taking over notes, there was presentation of MLAILPKC flag to the incoming commander and decoration with MLAILPKC insignia.