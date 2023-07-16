Onowakpo: The vibrant outpourings of a grateful heart

Joel Onowakpo

By Gab Ejuwa

It is infinitely normal in our African culture to show gratitude to benefactors. As a matter of fact, this time – honoured cultural fact and practice is so inextricably immanent in our various milieus and setting that our people actually codify it in some of our aphorisms and proverbs. In Delta tradition, for instance, the proverb subsists and I quote, that he to whom a good turn is done but who does not acknowledge and appreciate same is much in every way like a robber robbing one of one’s worldly goods.

It is in this savoury light that we have to see Joel – Onowakpo’s recent Thanksgiving Service and Inauguration Reception , the second leg of which took place at Christ Chosen Deliverance Church Headquarters, Irri and Emede Grammar School, Emede , respectively, all of which are situated in Isoko South Local Government Area of Delta State.

In the first leg of the Inauguration proper, which had taken place about a week before, Distinguished Senator representing Delta South Senatorial District in the 10th Senate , Joel-Onowakpo Thomas Ewomazino as well as his counterpart representing Delta Central, Distinguished Senator Ede Dafinone, joined their colleagues in the new Senate to take the customary Oath of office as and be decorated with the relevant insignia of Office and later had an informal reception in the grounds of the Hallowed Chambers, where they played host to a sprinkling of well wishers ,friends, associates, colleagues and party members who had come to felicitate and solidarise with the new senators. This forum afforded the celebrants a kind of introduction to the real ceremony, shifted back home to Delta State as a demonstration of integral folksy loyalty to Deltans in their tens of millions.

The second segment, and the very crux of the celebrations, took place on a dual front: The inauguration Service proper at Irri, and rousing reception at Emede Grammar School, Emede, JOT’s hometown, all of the two venues incidentally situated in Delta South Senatorial District for the much – needed home feel and local colour.

In the Thanksgiving Service, Onowakpo took time out to express his profound gratitude to the good people of Delta South who interrupted their busy schedules and stringent deadlines to grace the occasion, both at Irri and at Emede, his hometown, disclosing that he was actually short of words to see the multitude of people who turned out in their Sunday best to make the climatic ceremony truly remarkable.

Particularly he thanked his brother and distinguished colleague representing Delta Central in the 10th Senate, Senator Ede Dafinone who led stalwarts of the All Progressive Congress (APC) from the Urhobo nation, especially the Minority Leader in the Deltan Assembly, Hon Barrister Edafe Emakpor , the royal fathers ( Isoko, Ijaw, Urhobo and Itsekiri) , Professor Christopher Akpotu of the Isoko Development Union(IDU), former Deputy President of the Senate , HE Ovie Omo – Agege, APC Chairman Delta State, Elder Omene Sobotie, former SSG of Delta State, Com. Ovuozorie Macaulay, etc.

He also thanked the organisers of the ceremony, his campaign organisation and council, the old Students Association of Emede Grammar School, the old Students Association of Emore Grammar School, the Christian community, his wife Mrs Gloria Joel-Onowakpo, Deacon Ambby Okuhor and many others whose names do not, because of the exigencies of time and space, feature in this write – up . All are gratefully acknowledged.

In an interview he graciously granted newsmen after the ceremony, Onowakpo declared that he would “bring his wealth of experience as a chartered accountant, businessman, technocrat and politician to bear in championing development programmes and policies that will have a direct bearing on his Delta South Senatorial District, Delta State and Nigeria at large” , emphasising that the new crop of Senators” are bringing the best of inputs into governance, focusing on development by trying to put projects into the budget that will impact positively on the lives of the people.