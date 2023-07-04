Only suspects are protesting security measures in Kogi — Commissioner

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State

Kogi State government has said the good people of the state were happy with the state’s strategic security measures, insisting that only criminally-minded ones are protesting.

According to state government, in a statement by the Commissioner for Information and Communications, Kingsley Fanwo, noted that clearly and unequivocally, “the good people of the state are totally in support of actions being taken by the security agencies to rid the state of crime and allow the peace that has been enjoyed over the years endure.”

He said “If there is anyone on the streets protesting against the peace and security of the state, that person must immediately be regarded as a criminal whose trade has been cut short by the ‘zero tolerance for criminality’ approach of the security agencies.

“We want to state clearly that there are no extrajudicial-killings in the state as some naysayers and purveyors of violence who were hard-hit by the recent onslaught on criminals in the state want people to believe.

“We cannot sacrifice the peace of the state on the altar of violent politics.The need for us to clear the air on the matter is occasioned by a purported protest by ill-informed political agents in wigs, who are clearly acting the script of sponsors of violence in Kogi State.

“The protest was a deliberate act to misinform the general public and create an impression of crisis in the confluence state ahead of the guber poll.

“It was a part of a list of activities that was drawn by some unpopular political actors who desperately want power and are banking on using killers and criminals to achieve their blood-drenching ambition.

“We wish to inform members of the general public that the Kogi State Government will continue to make deliberate and legally-certified efforts at ensuring peace and security in the state, as that remains the principal responsibility of the Government.

“Politicians harbouring criminals with the intent of disturbing the peace of the state will always have security agencies to contend with.

“We again call on security agencies to invite politicians expressing sadness over the death of a criminal for questioning.

“Our people should go about their normal business without let or hindrance as Kogi will be made safe before, during and after the poll. We are Kogi and we will keep our state safe.”