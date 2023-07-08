Only 25 units of Brabus 900 Rocket R “1 of 25” Limited Edition for production

By Theodore Opara

With a high performance engine that produces 662Kw/ 900hp(888bhp) and 1000Nm torque, the Brabus 900 Rocket R “1of 25” Limited Edition is unarguably, one car that lovers of high performance supercars could be waiting for in 2023.

This could be the perfect toy for supercar enthusiastiasts like Christiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema and other collectors of Supercars.

Even the take off of this new exclusive machine is amazing. 2.5 seconds for 0 – 100km/h, 7.2 seconds to 200km/h and a top speed limited to 340km/h makes this new exclusive high performance car a threat to the Bugatti Veyron, Hennessey Venom GT, Koenigsegg Agera and their likes on the highways.

Brabus 900 Rocket R “1 of 25” Limited Edition: This supercar from the Bottrop-based vehicle manufacturer accredited with the German Federal Motor Authority represents an exclusive sports car in a class of its own: This coupe, represented by two vehicles, one sporting black metallic paintwork and the other a “Signature Gray” special paint finish, will be built in a limited edition of just 25 units. The Brabus masterpiece interior offers an exclusive ambience at the highest level.

The “Signature Gray” supercar as presented features gray interior appointments matching the special paint finish. Red stitching and trim, as well as carbon elements emphasize the sporty character of this supercar.

In contrast, the cockpit of the second supercar features black tone-on-tone appointments.