Ondo summit to attract $2bn investments – Aiyedatiwa

Ag Gov, Aiyedatiwa

The Acting Governor of Ondo State, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, said the “Develop Ondo 2.0 Investment Summit” would attract $2 billion investments to the state.

Aiyedatiwa, who stated this on Monday in Akure while declaring open the three-day investment summit, said it would also create 70,000 new jobs, engage with 100 donor partners and 1,500 investors.

The “Develop Ondo 2.0 Investment Summit” was organised by the state government in partnership with the European Union and the United Nations Development Programme to showcase the investment potential and opportunities in the state.

The acting governor said that the state was blessed with abundant renewable energy sources, such as solar and biomass, making it an ideal location for investments in renewable energy generation and related infrastructure.

Aiyedatiwa noted that the tourism sector held enormous promise, with the state’s captivating landscapes, wildlife reserves, historical sites, and cultural heritage which continue to attract visitors from far and near.

“This summit is the second of its kind, building upon the success of its precursor, “Develop Ondo 1.0.

“It serves as a platform to connect stakeholders from diverse sectors, facilitating constructive dialogue, knowledge sharing, and forging of strategic partnerships that will be the catalyst for accelerated development in our state.

“The ‘Develop Ondo 2.0’ theme reflects our unwavering commitment to growth and progress, with the number “2.0” symbolising our drive for continuous improvement and innovation.

“The response from potential investors thus far has been highly encouraging, with growing interest in exploring the investment opportunities that Ondo State offers.

“Our previous summit has borne witness to remarkable success stories, illustrating the effectiveness of this platform in attracting investments and fostering economic growth in our state and enormous values to our partners and investors,” he said.

In his welcome address, the Chairman, Develop Ondo 2.0 Organising Committee, Mr Razaq Obe, said that the summit would serve as an eye opener to the various investment opportunities in the state.

Obe, who is the state Commissioner for Energy and Mineral Resources, stressed the need for transformative investment in the state.

While appreciating the sponsors of summit, Obe charged participants to make the summit worthwhile.

Speaking, the Director-General of Ondo State Performance and Project Implementation Unit (PPIMU), Mr Babajide Akeredolu, said as a delivery unit, his office was committed to ensuring that the goals and objectives of the present administration were achieved.

“We have prioritised Collaboration, Communication, Collection (of data) and Coordination as key success pillars on this mission.

“We firmly believe that the marriage of development and investment promotion is essential for the sustainable growth of our state,” Akeredolu said.

In her address, Ms Fati Attahiru, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), Deputy Resident Representative (Operations), Nigeria, expressed the readiness of UNDP to support and collaborate with the state toward building a sustainable and inclusive economy. (NAN)