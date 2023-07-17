Ondo Pastor arrested for defrauding female church members

Arrested man in handcuffs with hands behind back

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

A 43-year-old Pastor, Adebolu Olulusi Ayodeji, in Akure, the Ondo state capital, has been arrested for defrauding church members.

Olulusu, of number 1, Ore Ofe , Irese road Akure was arrested for defrauding Mrs Taiwo Opesanmi of N 1.2 m and another victim of N800,000.

He was arrested by the Ondo state command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps.

A statement by its spokesperson, Daniel Aidamenbor, said that “Mrs Taiwo Opesanmi met the Pastor at a prayer mountain somewhere at Ijoka in Akure through a referral.

” She alleged him of collecting various sums of money from her under the guise of helping her to secure a job at NNPC between 2019 and 2020 before Adebolu became incommunicado ever since.

“The Counter Terrorism Unit of the command was able to track down and arrested the suspect with the cooperation of a commercial bank after obtaining a court order.

“At the point of the investigation, another victim of the Pastor also accused him of selling land to her using a fake deed of gift for N800,000.

“She had to pay another N1m to the rightful owner of the land since she already had a structure on it.

Aidamenbor added that ” The suspect already made a written confessional statement and will have his day in court at the completion of the investigation for breaching Section 419 of the Criminal code Act.