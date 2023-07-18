Ondo NSCDC arrests members of syndicate involved in buying, selling bank accounts

By Dayo Johnson

Akure —Two members of a syndicate that trade in bank accounts for criminal purpose, have been apprehended by the Counter Terrorism Unit of the Ondo State Command of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC.

The suspects, Maxwell Lakoju and Adejumo David, have reportedly confessed to have been involved in buying and selling of bank accounts from unwary members of the public under various guise.

Spokesperson for the command, Daniel Aidamenbor, said in a statement in Akure,that the suspects were arrested “for fraudulently obtaining account details for criminal use.”

Aidamenbor in the statement said: “Investigations began when one Mr Oluwole, a car dealer, alleged that N1.5 million paid into his UBA account was stolen by cyber criminals overnight.

“A forensic analysis of the UBA statement of account of Mr. Oluwole revealed a certain Palmpay account, El-Saeed Yusuf 9133771898, received a sum of N200,000 from the N1.5 milion stolen from the account of Mr Oluwole and the balance sum used for online purchases.

“Zenith Bank account, Sampson Onyenebe, received the entire N200,000 from the Palmpay account of El-Saeed Yusuf while another account, John Yobg Dadd 7025128574 at FIRSTMONIE equally received other sum from El-Saeed Yusuf Palmpay account.

“Sampson Onyenebe, who was arrested in Owerri, Imo State claimed that he met Maxwell Lakoju aka Ifa Dollar on Facebook in 2022, and they discussed and agreed on how Maxwell would assist him with metaphysical power for wealth.

“Among other requirements for the process, Sampson Onyenebe paid several thousands of naira through an account belonging to David Adejumo and he also handed over Automated Teller Machine, ATM, cards, Personal Identification Numbers, PINs, of about eight bank accounts belonging to himself and his wife to Maxwell.

“The arrest of David Adejumo led to the arrest of Maxwell Lakoju in Auchi, Edo State.

“Both suspects confessed to obtaining the bank accounts and its details, including the ATM cards by courier from Sampson and his wife.”

“Both suspects also confessed to have equally obtained and procured details of other bank accounts from other individuals and sold same to persons whom they claimed usually place regular demands for such.”

“Investigation is ongoing to determine the involvement of bank officials and information technology professionals in this new cybercrime activities.”