Ondo monarchs greet Akeredolu @ 67, describe him as pathfinder for Yoruba race

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Traditional rulers in Ondo state have described Governor Rotimi Akeredolu as the pathfinder for the Yoruba race.

This was contained in their birthday message to the governor issued by their chairman, the Deji of Akure land, Oba Aladetoyinbo Aladelusi in Akure, the state capital.

The message which was signed by the Monarch’s Chief Press Secretary, Micheal Adeyeye, felicitated with the Governor on the occasion of his 67th Birthday.

Oba Aladetoyinbo described the Governor “as a fearless and courageous man who could be best described as a pathfinder for the Yoruba race.

“There is no iota of contradiction that Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu berthed and championed the Amotekun Security in the South West against all odds as a way to show his unrelenting commitment to the security and welfare of his people.

“Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu had on various occasions exhibited the true virtue of the Omoluabi trait which is the hallmark of an average Yoruba Man.

“As the Governor of the sunshine state, you have performed excellently well in all ramifications with uncommon courage to stand with your God given conviction to protect the weak and the less privileged

The Monarch, added that ” Your Excellency, the entire Ondo State Monarchs are united on this joyous occasion of your birthday in their prayers and supplications to God to grant you quick recovery and good health so that you can continue the good work which you have started in our dear state.