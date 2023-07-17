Ondo govt warns residents on risk of diphtheria

The Ondo State Government has warned residents against diphtheria, saying that everyone is susceptible to contracting the disease.

Prof. Dayo Faduyile, the Special Adviser to Gov. Rotimi Akeredolu on Health, who gave the warning in a statement on Monday in Akure, said diphtheria is infectious and poses a risk to everyone.

Faduyile said the life-threatening disease is caused by bacteria and can easily spread from person to person through droplets from coughing, sneezing and skin contact.

He explained that diphtheria can cause damage to the respiratory system, skin, heart and other organs through the toxin produced by the bacteria known as Corynebacterium diphtheria.

According to the former Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) president, the incubation period for the disease is typically from two to ten days.

Faduyile emphasised that everyone is susceptible to the disease, especially children under five years old and adults over 60 years old.

The special adviser stated that fatalities were more common among children below five years old and adults aged 40 and above.

“People living in crowded areas with poor personal hygiene practices; those residing in areas with inadequate environmental hygiene and sanitation conditions are at risk,” he said.

Faduyile listed some common signs and symptoms of diphtheria to include; sore throat, which can range from mild to severe, accompanied by a thick grey or white membrane covering the back of the throat and tonsils.

“Other symptoms may include general weakness, fatigue, hoarseness or changes in voice when the vocal cords are affected,” the former NMA boss noted.

Faduyile, however, reassured the public that diphtheria was treatable, and urged everyone experiencing the signs and symptoms to promptly seek proper diagnosis and treatment at the nearest healthcare facility.

On prevention, the special adviser said that there were vaccinations available for children and booster doses for adults.

He urged residents to maintain good hygiene practices and emphasised the importance of vaccination.

“Get vaccinated, diphtheria can be primarily prevented through vaccination. Cover your mouth and nose with tissue or your bent elbow when coughing or sneezing.

“Dispose of used tissues immediately in a covered bin, avoid close contact with sick individuals and refrain from sharing personal items,” he said.