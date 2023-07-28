Ondo govt creates 33 LCDAs

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Ondo State government has announced the creation of 33 Local Government Development Areas (LCDAs) .

The Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Charles Titiloye said this after the state Executive Council meeting held in Akure, the state capital.

Titiloye said a proposed bill to establish the 33 additional LCDA has been approved and to be sent to the state House of Assembly for enactment.

He noted that as soon as the House of Assembly enacts the bill to become law, it will be assented to by Governor Rotimi Akeredolu and full implemention of the 33 LCDA will commence.

The commissioner assured that the proposed 33 LCDA will share the same equal power and function with the existing 18 council areas once it becomes law and fully implemented.

Also, the Commissioner for local government and chieftaincy affairs, Amidu Takuro said the council has approved the Olora of Ora Ajowa in Akoko North West and Onikan of Etikan in Ilaje council area.

Meanwhile, the council has assured the people of the state that palliatives will soon be rolled out to the people of the state, following the set up of the implementation committee on palliative.

It added that the state government will continue to prioritize the welfare of the people in the 18 council areas.