Ondo court remands killers of Naval Officer

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

The alleged killers of a Naval Officer, Samson Ayomide Akingbagbohun in Idoani, Ondo state, have been remanded in prison by an Akure Chief Magistrate’s Court.

Two out of the three students who allegedly killed a Naval Officer, remanded include Ayomide Sambo Ayomide, 20 and Johnson Adeleke, 20.



The third defendant, Francis Shagari, aged 17, was admitted to bail in the sum of N500,000 with two sureties in like sum because he’s underaged.



Recall the police on July 4, had earlier arraigned the trio; Sambo, Adeleke and Shagari for conspiracy and murder.



According to the trial Chief Magistrate, Musa Al-Yunus, “there are probable causes to remand the two suspects pending the issuance of advice by the Department of Public Prosecutions (DPP).



At the proceeding, the Police Prosecutor, Inspector Nelson Akintimehin, informed the court that the defendants and others at large committed the offences on June 26, 2023, at about 7:40pm at Idoani in the Ondo State Magisterial District.



Akintimehin alleged that the defendants killed Akingbagbohun, aged 25, by hitting him with iron rod, planks and stone on his head, chest and testicle.

He pointed out that the offences, he said, contravened Sections 319, 316, 342, the Criminal Code, Cap. 37, Vol. 1, Laws of the Ondo State Nigeria 2006.



However, the plea of the defendants were not taken.

Akintimehin therefore urged the court to remand the defendants in prison to enable him forward their case file to the DPP.

However, the defendants’ counsel, Tolulope Adebiyi, prayed the court to grant her clients’ bail.

Adebiyi said that the third defendant,17 year-old Shagari is under age, submitting that he should not be tried in adult court.

The counsel added that the second defendant, Sambo, is a sickle cell patient and thereafter prayed the court to grant him bail, to have access to medical attention.



Chief Magistrate Al-Yunus, thereafter, adjourned the case till August 1, for mention.