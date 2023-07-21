Ondo APC, Rep Member greet, pray for Akeredolu full recovery as he clocks 67

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

The Ondo state All Progressive Congress and the Member House of Representatives, representing Akoko South East and Akoko South West Federal Constituency, Asiwaju Adegboyega Adefarati, have prayed for the full recovery of governor Rotimi Akeredolu as he clocked 67.

A statement by the party’s Director of Media & Publicity, Steve Otaloro in Akure, prayed for the governor’s speedy recovery from his illness.

On his part, Asiwaju Adefarati said that “

“For his uncommon sagacity and remarkable achievements these past years, governor Akeredolu deserves our prayers, support and cooperation always, even as we look towards the future with justified optimism and assuredness.

Adefarati added that ” On this auspicious occasion of his birthday, we are united in supplication to God for Him to grant our dearest Arakunrin robust health, perfect healing and longevity of life.

The party in it’s statement said that “We also take this opportunity to express our heartfelt prayers and well-wishes for Governor Akeredolu’s speedy recovery from his illness.

“The news of his health stableness after recuperation gladdened us all, as we remain confident in his strength and resilience for full recovery. We are certain that with the support and prayers of the people of Ondo State, he will soon regain a clean bill of health and resume his exceptional leadership.

“In this trying time, we draw inspiration from the words of the Bible, which remind us that “the Lord is my strength and my shield; my heart trusts in Him, and He helps me” (Psalm 28:7).

“We have faith that Governor Akeredolu’s unwavering faith and determination will see him through this difficult period.

“The people of Ondo State, who have benefitted greatly from Governor Akeredolu’s visionary leadership, are united in prayer for his quick recovery.

“As a proverb says, “A healthy person has many wishes, but a sick person has only one.” We stand together as one, wishing our beloved Governor a swift return to good health so that he may continue the tremendous work he has been doing for our state.

“On this joyous occasion of his 67th birthday, we celebrate Governor Akeredolu’s life, his accomplishments, and his unwavering commitment to the development of Ondo State. His dedication to improving the lives of our people is truly commendable, and we are grateful for his selfless service.

The statement added that ” Once again, we wish Governor Akeredolu a very happy 67th birthday and a speedy recovery. May God grant him strength, healing, and the wisdom to continue leading Ondo State towards greater heights.