Ondo 2024: Stop subverting governance, Ajulo warns politicians, cabals

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

A Constitutional Lawyer and Rights Activist, Dr Kayode Ajulo, has warned politicians, political office holders and public servants in Ondo state against destabilising the peace and tranquillity of the State in their desperation to succeed governor Rotimi Akeredolu next year.

Ajulo applauded the people of the State for their continued support for Governor Akeredolu and urged them to continue to pray for him and the Acting Governor, Lucky Ayedatiwa.

He was reacting to the development in the state ahead of next year’s election and the health challenge of governor Akeredolu who is presently on medical leave abroad.

Akeredolu is expected to resume on July 6, this year

Ajulo, in a statement, after paying a visit to the national leader of Afenifere, Pa Reuben Fasoranti, in Akure, said news about political permutations filtering out of Ondo State on the 2024 governorship race was not favourable.

He therefore cautioned politicians against undue altercation amongst appointees of government.

“The Acting Governor, Mr Lucky Ayedatiwa also needs the support and prayers of the people of Ondo State, particularly now, against needless political opposition he is contending with for standing in the gap in the absence of the governor.

“I have been privy to top and confidential information from in and outside of the State and confirmed them in few days I have been in the State.

” It is embarrassing to hear the excessive opposition the Acting governor is confronting, especially from those who are supposed to be his guides.

Ajulo cautioned that politicians should be conscious of their actions and not throw the State into unwarranted perplexity, saying that governor Akeredolu deserves genuine support for his administration to succeed till its last day.

He said “You cannot be a loyalist of the government and be working against who the governor appointed by the provision of the constitution to be in the helms of affairs in his absence because the Acting governor’s success is the governor’s success and vice verse.

“And, you cannot love the people of Ondo State and be engaging in political computations liable to disrupt the peace of the State.

“So, those working against the Acting Governor should understand they are indirectly working against the interests of Arakunrin Akeredolu SAN and the good people of Ondo State.”

“In case they don’t know, the governor himself, being an intelligent leader, understands why he trusts his Deputy with power unlike many of them doing the political manipulation.

” If they could recall, it was the same Governor that began touting his deputy’s ambition when he wanted to be Ondo State representative and MD of the NDDC. This should tell them that Arakunrim knows better than they imagined.

Ajulo demanded unbridged security measures for the Acting Governor, calling on security personnel to keep their watch on him for protection at all times.

“These same people even went as far as setting a narrative to trick the innocent people of Ondo State into believing that there is a problem between the Deputy Governor and the family of Arakunrin Rotimi Akeredolu SAN while some are planning impeachment.

“Though, we have their names complied already and will be published for the people of Ondo State in due time. It’s that bad that the court is approached to seek an impeachment injunction.

“We are giving them seven days ultimatum to voluntarily resign their appointments or have their names published with proof in the dailies.

” They must desist from their acts or resign instead of working against the success of the government from within because the peace and development of Ondo State are more paramount than their inordinate ambition.

“If they could be that obsessed to get the Acting Governor out at all costs, they can result in using physical attacks.

” Therefore, the DSS and other government security outfits must give the Acting Governor undivided security attention at all times,”

The lawyer who commended Arakunrin Akeredolu for his exemplary leadership and the Ondo State Council of Obas for their firm support for the Governor, and extending the gesture to the Acting Governor, said the issues will the managed without external influence.

” Ondo State has been number one in advancing the cause of fairness and transparency in government and resolving pressing issues for other States.

“We cannot be seen as one having the same issue and cannot solve it. We wouldn’t allow a situation where the Save Nigeria Group would occupy Ondo State to resolve the issue by protest.

Ajulo said that ” Governor Akeredolu SAN has remained steadfast in his advocacy for upholding the rule of law in government, and it is for the continued development of Ondo State and in the interest of its people that he had transferred power to his Deputy before embarking on health leave. Therefore, the Acting Governor deserves the support of the people.