On My Way’ beginning of great things – Vudumane

By Ayo Onikoyi

USA-based Ghanaian/Nigerian Afrobeats musician, Korletey Mimpey, better known by his stage name Vudumane, has described his much anticipated single, entitled ‘On My Way’ as the beginning of many great things fans should expect from him.

The Afrobeat/ Amapiano sensation best known for the hit song ‘Oh No’ which took over airways throughout 2022, revealed this in an exclusive interview with Potpourri

“The much anticipated single will be awesome and I want to inform all my fans to be ready as this will be the beginning of many great things to come. This new project is like a rebirth, I’m coming with many awesome sounds, like never before.

“Afrobeats has grown overtime, and spread across the world now, so I feel this is a unique time and opportunity to showcase to, not just my known fans, but also the ones who will be hearing me for the first time.

“‘On My Way’ is one of the songs on my upcoming ‘Identity” EP. My advice is for all my fans to maintain that anticipation. Looking at my previous projects, you will notice that I have a certain level and quality, but this time, we’re raising the bar.

“Those that know me, know I love sampling different sounds, and this time I have gone past my other works to ensure this is more unique.”

The superstar added, “The EP is produced by many top music producers in Africa, as I want an infusion of many countries in the continent.

“I’ll say this once more, anticipate ‘On My Way’ once the EP is out, It’s awesome and fans should expect something special.”

Young Vudumane began songwriting at the age of 11 with the aid of foreign beats and performed under the stage name Debase Nyansapo at fun world among other Ghanaian musicians including Dogo, Ex-Doe, and Tic Tac.

As a beneficiary of the Diversity Visa program, Vudumane—then known as Nyankunton—departed for the United States of America in 2005 after the success of the song “Odowuo.”

He put his music career on hold and started a barbering business in Atlanta. There, he cut the hair of famous people like Davido, DBanj, Wizkid, Mayorkun Joeboy, Ckay, Lojay, Focalistic, and others.

He returned to music in 2019 after a 15-year hiatus, releasing the Afrobeats song “ShoeSize” and continuing to make remixes alongside Nigerian singer Zlatan