OML30: Oil mining lease operator, HEOSL, lauds Host communities’ women

The management of Heritage Energy Operational Services Limited, HEOSL, operator of Oil Mining Lease OML30, Delta State, has acknowledged the efforts and contributions of women in OML30 host communities towards the peaceful environment and it’s smooth operations.

Mr. Sola Adebawo, General Manager, Govt., Joint Venture and External Relations HEOSL, gave the commendation on Monday 31st, July, 2023, at a Town Hall meeting with selected women in OML30 Host Communities to mark the 61st edition of Pan African Women’s Day, held in Warri, Delta State.

Adebawo who was ably represented by Mr. Edesiri Akpomudjere, Manager, Community and Government Relations, noted that HEOSL values diversity and gender equity in it’s leadership team.

” HEOSL always believe that the women have a large role to play. HEOSL organized the 61st Pan African Women’s Day to celebrate women in OML30 and also demonstrate that the women are key and important stakeholders within the OML30 Assets.”

Adebawo further stated, ” In HEOSL, we currently have more female representation in the executive leadership positions than males and we are working to ensure we have an all-inclusive OML30 where the affairs of women will be prioritized.”

” We dedicate this day to the women in our OML30 host communities who have worked as collaborators and partners in progress to ensure peace in our operational areas and beyond. We use this as an opportunity to remind ourselves of the important roles of women who are custodians of the local economies as farmers, enterpresnuers, traders, and leaders in many other sectors.”

The guest speaker, Dr. Oladunmi Owo, National President, Women in Energy Oil and Gas Nigeria (WEOG), who spoke on the topic ” The role of women in environmental sustainability and prevention of vandalism in OML30 ” emphasized on why women in OML30 should take the responsibility to promote healthy environment in the host communities, noting that vandalization of oil facilities causes harmful hazards to the soil, lives and properties.

Also, Mrs. Kate Majomi, Permanent Secretary, Delta State Ministry of Women Affairs, Community and Social Development, stressed the need to celebrate women in Africa and acknowledge women’s contributions to peace and development in the society.

The Chairman, Community Development Board CDB, OML30, High Chief Amadhe Idu, appreciated HEOSL for organizing the programme for women in OML30, which he said should be made an annual event, and urged the company to create more role to accommodate women in handling affairs in OML30.

Other guests who spoke were Mrs. Toyin Yusuf, Chairperson, Future Energy, Renewable and Climate Action Committee; Mrs. Felicia Akpojisheri, Head Public Affairs unit, NURC; Mr. Richard Aduvie, Chairman, OML30 Cluster Management Forum and President General, Afiesere Community; and Mr. Oghenero Omowhara and Mr. Abass Umoh representatives of Shoreline Natural Resources Limited and NNPC Exploration and Production Limited.