Omisore has not resigned as APC secretary — Lawyer

Senator Iyiola Omisore

Kayode Ajulo, solicitor to Senator Iyola Omisore, said the National Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has not resigned from his office.

Ajulo said this while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria in Abuja on Monday.

He said it was unlikely for both the party’s National Chairman, Sen Abdullahi Adamu and Omisore to vacate their offices same time.

He, therefore, described the rumoured resignation of Omisore as baseless and unfounded.

He said the former Osun senator would attend the meeting of the National Working Committee (NWC) scheduled for today.

He said if Omisore will resign that would be a personal decision, adding that he has not been forced to resign as being insinuated in some quarters.

“Why must he resign, he is the National Sectetary of the winning party that has just ushered in the new government of President Bola Tinubu.

“He is proud of what the president is doing and the party enjoys the confidence of the president vice versa

“What he is doing now is to stabilise the political space and ensure that those who worked for the emergence of President Bola Tinubu and the Nigerian people are happy with the government,” Ajulo said.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that there were also rumours on July 16 over alleged resignation of the National Adamu.

NAN reports that Omisore was also rumoured to have written his resignation letter ahead of the National Caucus and National Executive Committee meetings of the party scheduled for July 17.