Oluwo to Tinubu: No coup must survive under your watch

President Tinubu

By Shina Abubakar

THE Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdurosheed Akanbi, yesterday, tasked President Bola Tinubu to rally Military forces in Africa to quash the coup against President Mohamed Bazoumin of the Niger Republic, to strengthen democracy in Africa.

The monarch, in a statement by his media aide, Alli Ibraheem, urged the President to use his position as ECOWAS Chairman to thwart the coup in the country and return it to democracy.

While suggesting the need for harmonization of African military forces to ensure the Niger coup didn’t survive, he said: “Democracy in Africa has to be strengthened through promotion of a democratic system of government devoid of military incursion and interference. I’m calling on President Ahmed Tinubu of Nigeria to use his position as the Chairman of the Economic Community of West African States, ECOWAS, to thwart the ongoing military taking over of the country’s affairs from the democratically elected President Mohamed Bazoum of Niger Republic.

“The call becomes necessary on Tinubu on two premises- being the ECOWAS chairman and President of Nigeria adjudged to be the giant of Africa. No Coup must survive under your watch as ECOWAS chairman. External authorities and forces have to be mobilized to grow African democracy and ensure sanity.

“Defending democracy is the primary task of ECOWAS authority. I’m convinced Tinubu will lead the body constructively by fortifying the system in favour of democracy. Democracy will survive in Africa.

“President Tinubu should harmonize forces to win the war against democracy. He must show strength and prove himself beyond expectation in his new office as ECOWAS boss”.