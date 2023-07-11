Oluwa Forest Reserve: We’re not aware of any court order, Ondo Govt insists

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu

…l’m not involved- Akeredolu’s son

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

The Ondo state government has denied been served any court order regarding the grading of cocoa farms in Oluwa Forest Reserve of Odigbo council area of the state.

This was contained in a statement by the Director-General of the Ondo State Performance and Project Monitoring Implementation Unit (PPIMU), Babajide Akeredolu.

The Solicitor of PPIMU, Olujimi & Akeredolu Legal Practitioner & Notaries Public, Olumide Olujimi, distanced the Director General, Babajide Akeredolu, from the suit instituted by the farmers over the grading of the cocoa farms.

Recall that the counsel to the farmers in Oluwa Forest Reserve, Tope Temokun, said that the farmers would kickstart contempt proceedings against the Managing Director of SAO Agro-Allied Services Limited, Ayo Sotinrin having filed Form 48.

Temokun, also added that a motion has been filed by the farmers to join Babajide Akeredolu, who was in charge of directives on the grading of the cocoa farmers plantations with a firm, SAO Agro-Allied Services Limited, despite a court order halting their activities.

But in a swift reaction to the allegations, the counsel to PPIMU, Olumide Olujinmi, said in a statement, that Babajide Akeredolu, had not been served with any court papers related to the matter or any other matter and was not aware of the specific details and claims being made against him, if any.

The statement from the solicitors read: “We are solicitors to Babajide Akeredolu, hereafter referred to as our client under whose express instructions we write. Our client’s attention has been drawn to the recent allegations and media reports regarding the grading of cocoa farms in Oluwa Forest Reserve in Odigbo Local Government Area of Ondo State.

“It is reported that a firm, SAO Agro-Allied Services Limited, is allegedly involved in the continued grading of the farmlands, despite a previous court order.

” Our client has not been served with any court papers related to this matter or any other matter. As of now, we are not aware of the specific details and claims being made against our client, if any.

“However, we want to assure the public that our client is fully committed to upholding the rule of law and cooperating with the legal process when served with any court papers”

“We understand that there are concerns regarding the role of our client as the Director-General of the Ondo State Performance and Project Monitoring Implementation Unit (PPIMU).

“While he takes his responsibilities seriously, it is important to note that he does not have direct control or involvement in the grading of the cocoa formers’ plantations.

“Our client’s role primarily revolves around overseeing project monitoring and implementation across the state. We want to emphasize that once our client is officially served with the court papers, he will engage his legal team to prepare an appropriate response.

“Our client is eager to clear all misgivings and rumours surrounding this issue and he will do the needful when served with court papers.

The statement said that “Our client acknowledges the farmers’ concerns and the importance of protecting their interests. He also believes in fair and transparent processes.

“He believes legal proceedings will provide an opportunity for all parties including himself to present their respective cases and evidence.

The Solicitor added that “Our client is firmly of the position that the truth will prevail, and he remains committed to the principles of justice and the well-being of the people of Ondo State”