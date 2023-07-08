Olupo picks Pa Aroworowon as the Asiwaju of Ajasse-Ipo

The Ancient and historic town of Ajasse-Ipo in Irepodun Local Government Area of Kwara State was thrown into jubilant mood Friday as the Olupo of Ajasse-Ipo, His Royal Majesty, Oba Ismail Yahaya Atoloye Alebiosu announced 86 years old Pa Muhammad Bello Oloruntele Aroworowon as the new Asiwaju of the historic town.

The appointment, which was greeted with acclaim and commendation by the people of Ajasse-Ipo, has been described as well deserved and truly merited.

The new Asiwaju, from Baale Compound, Ajasse-Ipo, was born on January 22, 1937 and was the former General Secretary of the famous Egbe Ajisafe Islam Ajasse-Ipo.

Sources close to the Royal Palace of Olupo of Ajasse-Ipo disclosed that His Royal Majesty, Oba Alebiosu zeroed in on Pa Aroworowon for the exalted position of Asiwaju based on the sterling qualities of the Octogenarian and his imperishable contributions to the growth and development of the Ancient Igbomina town.

“You know that the Kabiyesi is a Royal Father who believes in merits and who considers the interest of his subjects as the most important in all his decisions. It is the same mindset that informed Kabiyesi’s decision to honour Pa Aroworowon with the exalted title of Asiwaju”, said a Palace source on Friday.

Indeed, Pa Aroworowon truly earned the exalted position by the virtue of his selfless service to his community. In the over five decades that he has been serving his community, the name Aroworowon has become synonymous with every development project or programme in Ajasse-Ipo, be it the electricity, Education, Health, Social Development, Peace Initiatives etc.

Said a source: “He is in the forefront in development, growth, peaceful co-existence, accountability and transparency in the community.”

A respected elder and unifier, it was Pa Aroworowon who recently reawakened the Ajasse-Ipo Descendants Union, North America (AIDU), an association that has been in doldrums for many years until the new Asiwaju’s recent intervention.

Said the Palace source: ” It is an elder like Pa Aroworowon that the cap of Asiwaju fits. He is compassionate and he’s a listening father. Our Community is truly blessed to have such a respected elder as our Asiwaju. We thank our Kabiyesi for making this right choice as he has always done since he assumed the throne of his forebears three years ago.

Two other eminent indigenes of the town were equally recognised and rewarded with appropriate Chieftaincy titles by the Royal Father. They are Alhaji (Chief) Ganiyu Omoniyi who was honoured with the title of Gbobaniyi of Ajase-Ipo, while Alhaji (Chief) Tajudeen Olorunnishola bagged the title of Babalaje of Ajase-Ipo.

Oba Ismail Atoloye Alebiosu has brought remarkable reformation, development and respect to the throne of Olupo since he ascended the throne on June 21 2021.

On the occasion of his last birthday in February this year, the Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq noted that the first class monarch has made great impressions on his subjects and the outside world with his statesman like handling of sensitive issues of public interest since he ascended that Olupo of Ajasse-Ipo throne.